Ronak Khatri challenges DU’s decision to hold back his degree

Former president of the Delhi University (DU) students’ union (DUSU), Ronak Khatri, has challenged DU’s October decision in Delhi High Court to withhold his provisional degree. Khatri’s tenure as the DUSU president ended on August 16, 2025 and he completed his LLB from the Campus Law Centre.

“I was told that there are pending dues of ₹10 lakh on behalf of DUSU that needs to be paid, which is why my degree is being withheld. I had asked the administration, as to why I was not informed before during my tenure and no email or information was given. No bills were provided when I was president but after my tenure ended, I was told that these bills have to be paid by me as I was the president. The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the university,” Khatri told HT.

“I completed my degree in 2025, following which my provisional degree was withheld. The degree is needed for enrolment with the Bar Council of Delhi, which was provided to my other classmates by October. Following some delay, we finally filed the petition and now the notice has been issued,” Khatri said, adding, “This is very arbitrary and constitutes mental harassment towards students, that even after completing my law degree and clearing all semester exams, I am not getting the degree just because the University does not want it.”

DU registrar Vikas Gupta said, “All the university is requesting is that the outstanding dues be cleared and the degree will be released immediately. These dues are for the student’s guests staying in the guest house and food arrangements that were requested. We have the bills and the requests that were made to the university and those need to be cleared.”