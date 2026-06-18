104 crore, washing and replacing: What it takes for Delhi to keep 500 Tricolours flying

Since 2022, nearly 500 giant Tricolours have fluttered at prominent intersections and public spaces across Delhi under a ₹104 crore government initiative.

The Tricolour hoisted at Central Park in Connaught Place, New Delhi. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT File Photo)

Keeping them in shape requires a continuous cycle of washing, inspection and replacement, a maintenance operation that recent summer storms have tested. The Delhi government is reviewing how the national flags are managed, and is considering doubling the number of times each flag is replaced each year.

What is the Deshbhakti programme?

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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had launched the ‘Deshbhakti’ initiative in 2022, with its funding included in the Delhi budget that year. Nearly 500 Tricolours were installed, with each flag measuring approximately 35 feet by 50 feet and hoisted on a 115-foot flagpole. The total cost of the project was ₹104 crore.

Maintenance of the installations is managed through contracts administered by the Public Works Department (PWD).

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How are the flags currently maintained?

The flags are made of polyester. Under the existing maintenance contract, each flag may be washed up to five times before it can be replaced. Beyond routine washing, flags are mandatorily replaced about four times a year, with replacements timed around national occasions, including the Independence Day and Republic Day.

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{{^usCountry}} “These are huge flags and, after repeated washings, the fabric weakens,” PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These are huge flags and, after repeated washings, the fabric weakens,” PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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Graphic: HT

The storms

A series of storms over the past fortnight damaged these flag installations across the city. On 9 June, wind speeds exceeded 120 kilometres per hour at some locations.

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Subsequently, PWD received reports of damages from Sarojini Nagar, Seemapuri, Nand Nagari, Nizamuddin, Shakurpur, Madanpur Khadar, MG Road near Kamla Nehru Ridge, Ashok Vihar Phase III, Malviya Nagar, Dilshad Colony, Naya Bazar Road in Sadar Bazar and Dhaula Kuan. The scale of the damage was significant enough for the department to temporarily remove all 500 flags during periods of severe weather.

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The scheme to install the national flag across Delhi was introduced in 2022.

What changes are being planned?

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The BJP-led Delhi government has now commissioned a technical study to identify a more resilient fabric. Verma said a team of engineers is visiting major garment exporters and will shortlist five fabric types. Each will be tested for wear and tear as well as performance in rain and storm conditions.

The key changes under consideration:

Fabric: Higher GSM (grams per square metre, a measure of fabric weight and density) and improved thread quality in stitching.

Washing: Reduction in the number of wash cycles per flag, to limit the fabric degradation that repeated washing causes.

Replacements: An increase in annual fresh installations from four to eight times a year, double the current rate.

Tender conditions: Revised norms will require contractors to use the improved fabric and adhere to the new washing and replacement schedule.

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The engineering team is expected to submit its recommendations within two weeks.