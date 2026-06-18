Encroachers evicted from Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar, hits daily footfall at market

New Delhi The drive, undertaken by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on a request from the Sarojini Market Shopkeepers Association (SMSA), has reduced a regular weekday footfall of around 30,000-35,000 to a few thousands, according to shopkeepers and a spot check undertaken by HT on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

An anti-encroachment drive undertaken by authorities around a fortnight ago at Sarojini Nagar, by evicting street vendors and disallowing storage of goods outside shop boundaries, has left the market almost deserted when compared to its usual bustle, according to shopkeepers.

The drive, undertaken by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on a request from the Sarojini Market Shopkeepers Association (SMSA), has reduced a regular weekday footfall of around 30,000-35,000 to a few thousands, according to shopkeepers and a spot check undertaken by HT on Tuesday.

Shopkeepers said that while the move had cleared space and increased safety, it caused a significant reduction in footfall. “The customers that do still come tell us that they thought the market had been closed for the past few weeks. Additionally, since we have had to put all our wares inside, we are drawing fewer customers, since people walking by are not able to properly see what we are selling,” said Abdul Wahib, 28, the owner of a cloth shop at Sarojini Nagar’s Sabji Mandi lane.

The market association, however, maintained that the drive has improved the condition of the market.

Ashok Kalra, SMSA president, told HT that the association had met with the NDMC on May 25 to discuss their demands, including one regarding encroachments in the market, following which action was taken on May 27.

The minutes of the meeting, accessed by HT, read: “It was further directed that no illegal encroachment shall be tolerated and the area shall be maintained as a zero-tolerance zone, considering the serious safety hazards involved in the event of any untoward incident such as fire, etc.”

Kalra said, “This is better for the safety of people, and customers will now have free movement. Blockages have been cleared, and encroachment by vendors and shopkeepers has been cleared. Additionally, vendors with no licence were also removed.”

During the spot check, HT saw many visitors skip past shops as entrances to most shops were cramped due to stands and displays—usually placed outside to attract visitors—being moved inside. The road to the Sarojini Nagar Metro station, which would be the go-to spot for many to buy clothes and cutlery, was also empty, save for one or two vendors.

Visitors to the “Graffiti Lane” were spotted taking photos of the bare walls, but this has not translated into an increase in customers, shopkeepers said.

“Our earnings have definitely reduced... Some of the vendors who were evicted returned to their villages as well. Many of them had been selling their wares here for decades, so I don’t understand why this action was taken now,” said Amit Yadav, 25, who works at a clothing shop near the lane.

Customers said that while they found it easier to move through the market, they were not able to find as many wares as they usually did. “It was a little amusing when I first arrived here today, as there were so many parts of the buildings I had not noticed earlier due to the vendors covering them. The market feels a lot less lively, and it is more difficult to find good items now,” said Mansi Aggarwal, 25, a visitor.