New cities, expressways and zones for environment rules: NCR Regional Plan 2041 explained

After a delay of nearly five years, the National Capital Region’s development plan was cleared for approval on Tuesday, setting the direction for how 55,000sqkm of area across Delhi and three states will grow, get connected, and be governed over the next two decades. The National Capital Region's (NCR) development plan for the next two decades was cleared for approval on Tuesday. Representational image (Representative image) (Raj K Raj /HT)

The Regional Plan 2041 was cleared at a meeting of the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) in New Delhi, chaired by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Chief ministers and ministers from Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan attended the meeting.

A sub-committee of senior officials from the Union government and NCR state governments has been constituted to submit a final report by August 15. The plan will then go to the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) for approval before it is implemented.

What is Regional Plan 2041? The Regional Plan 2041 is a long-term blueprint governing land use, infrastructure, housing, transport and environmental protection across NCR. It is not a plan for Delhi alone — it covers a sprawling, multi-state region whose growth is to be dictated by a unified policy.

The plan determines where cities and towns may expand, where housing and industry can come up, how transport networks must be built, and which ecologically sensitive areas must be protected. Under the NCRPB Act, 1985, no development in NCR can take place in violation of the Regional Plan. The Act also specifies that its provisions override other non-conforming legislation where there is a conflict.

The previous Regional Plan 2021 remains in effect until the 2041 plan is formally notified. Tuesday’s clearance is the first key step towards that.

The region it covers NCR now spans 55,083 sqkm, and has nearly doubled in size since the first Regional Plan was notified in 1989, when it covered 30,242 sqkm. The region currently includes the National Capital Territory of Delhi and 32 districts across three adjoining states: 14 in Haryana, eight in UP, and two in Rajasthan.

The tricky part is that NCR is not a single administrative unit. It is a patchwork of cities, towns, and rural areas at varying stages of development, bound together by the fact that they share Delhi as their economic and geographic core.

According to the 2011 Census, NCR had a population of 5.81 crore. The draft RP-2041 projections see that count rising to about 7 crore by 2031 and 11 crore by 2041, with urban residents accounting for 67% of the population by then.

Speaking at Tuesday’s meeting, Khattar put the figure higher. “Today, the NCR population is around seven crore and it is expected to reach nearly 15 crore in the next 15 years,” he said.