Who is IPS officer Sanjay Arora — Delhi's new police commissioner?

Sanjay Arora, director general of the ITBP and a 1988-batch officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, has been appointed as the next Delhi Police Commissioner, the MHA said in an order on Sunday.

Arora will succeed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer. According to an official order, the competent authority has approved the inter-cadre deputation of Arora to the AGMUT cadre.

Arora will take charge on Monday and will continue till further order.

“Consequent upon inter-cadre deputation of Shri Sanjay Arora, IPS (TN:88), Director General, ITBP to AGMUT cadre, the competent authority has approved that Shri SL Thaosen, IPS (MP:88), Director General, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, ITBP vice Shri Sanjay Arora, till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier,” the MHA said.

Arora was appointed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) DG in August last year and he took charge of the India-China LAC guarding force on September 1.

Who is Sanjay Arora, new Delhi Police commissioner?

> Sanjay Arora was graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from Malviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur (Rajasthan).

> After joining the IPS, he served in various capacities in the Tamil Nadu Police. He was superintendent of police (SP), special task force, where he achieved significant success against the Veerappan gang, for which he was awarded CM’s Gallantry Medal for Bravery and Heroic Action.

> In 1991, Arora, after being trained by NSG, had a pivotal role in forming the special security group (SSG) to provide security to the chief minister of Tamil Nadu during the heydays of LTTE activity. He also served as the superintendent of police of various districts of Tamil Nadu.

> He has served in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on deputation as commandant from 1997 to 2002 and commanded a border guarding ITBP Battalion in Matli, Uttarakhand from 1997 to 2000. As an instructor, he had made remarkable contributions in the field of training, serving as commandant (combat wing) at the ITBP Academy, Mussoorie, from 2000 to 2002.

> He has served as commissioner of police, Coimbatore city, from 2002 to 2004. He has also served as deputy inspector general of police, Villupuram range, and deputy director of vigilance and anti-corruption.

> He has led the Chennai City Police as additional commissioner crime and headquarters and additional commissioner traffic. On promotion, he was appointed as ADGP (operations) and ADGP (administration) in the Tamil Nadu Police.

> He has served as IG (special operations) BSF, IG Chhattisgarh Sector CRPF and IG Operations CRPF. He has served as ADG HQ and operations CRPF and special DG J&K zone CRPF before being appointed as DG, ITBP.

> He assumed the charge of the DG ITBP on August 31, 2021, as the 31st chief of the force.

> He has been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2004, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014, Police Special Duty Medal, Antrik Suraksha Padak and UN Peacekeeping Medal among others.

