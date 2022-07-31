Who is IPS officer Sanjay Arora — Delhi's new police commissioner?
Sanjay Arora, director general of the ITBP and a 1988-batch officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, has been appointed as the next Delhi Police Commissioner, the MHA said in an order on Sunday.
Arora will succeed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer. According to an official order, the competent authority has approved the inter-cadre deputation of Arora to the AGMUT cadre.
Arora will take charge on Monday and will continue till further order.
“Consequent upon inter-cadre deputation of Shri Sanjay Arora, IPS (TN:88), Director General, ITBP to AGMUT cadre, the competent authority has approved that Shri SL Thaosen, IPS (MP:88), Director General, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, ITBP vice Shri Sanjay Arora, till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier,” the MHA said.
Arora was appointed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) DG in August last year and he took charge of the India-China LAC guarding force on September 1.
Who is Sanjay Arora, new Delhi Police commissioner?
> Sanjay Arora was graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from Malviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur (Rajasthan).
> After joining the IPS, he served in various capacities in the Tamil Nadu Police. He was superintendent of police (SP), special task force, where he achieved significant success against the Veerappan gang, for which he was awarded CM’s Gallantry Medal for Bravery and Heroic Action.
> In 1991, Arora, after being trained by NSG, had a pivotal role in forming the special security group (SSG) to provide security to the chief minister of Tamil Nadu during the heydays of LTTE activity. He also served as the superintendent of police of various districts of Tamil Nadu.
> He has served in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on deputation as commandant from 1997 to 2002 and commanded a border guarding ITBP Battalion in Matli, Uttarakhand from 1997 to 2000. As an instructor, he had made remarkable contributions in the field of training, serving as commandant (combat wing) at the ITBP Academy, Mussoorie, from 2000 to 2002.
> He has served as commissioner of police, Coimbatore city, from 2002 to 2004. He has also served as deputy inspector general of police, Villupuram range, and deputy director of vigilance and anti-corruption.
> He has led the Chennai City Police as additional commissioner crime and headquarters and additional commissioner traffic. On promotion, he was appointed as ADGP (operations) and ADGP (administration) in the Tamil Nadu Police.
> He has served as IG (special operations) BSF, IG Chhattisgarh Sector CRPF and IG Operations CRPF. He has served as ADG HQ and operations CRPF and special DG J&K zone CRPF before being appointed as DG, ITBP.
> He assumed the charge of the DG ITBP on August 31, 2021, as the 31st chief of the force.
> He has been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2004, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014, Police Special Duty Medal, Antrik Suraksha Padak and UN Peacekeeping Medal among others.
-
Have a feedback for Delhi metro? Here's how you can share
Do you have a feedback for the Delhi metro, and want to share it? The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will be conducting an online survey for feedback from the commuters on various components of metro services and facilities. The eighth edition of Online Customer Satisfaction Survey - 2022 will be open from Monday till August 28. The survey would contain detailed feedback from the participating commuters on individual topics with a comprehensive questionnaire.
-
Your Space: Residents suffer due to lax approach of PMC
Civic works across the city during the rainy season has left many areas covered with stagnant water. Complete construction work before monsoon The mosquito menace in our area, Pashan is increasing. There are more people who have a fever and viral infections. In the rainy season, stagnant water causes a lot of trouble to residents. We can see that dengue, chikungunya cases are rising across Pune city. With such mismanagement mosquitoes are likely to increase.
-
10 labourers injured as under construction bridge collapses in Bihar’s Katihar
Ten labourers were injured after an under construction reinforced cement concrete bridge collapsed in Bihar's Katihar on Saturday evening, officials said. Four of them were seriously injured and they are undergoing treatment at Purnia government medical college and hospital. Three under construction bridges have collapsed in Bihar during the last few months, raising serious question over the quality of work. Earlier, under construction bridges in Kishanganj, Saharsa and Bhagalpur were collapsed before inauguration.
-
Want to get free ‘Chhole Bhature’ in Chandigarh? Get 3rd dose of Covid Vaccine
A Chandigarh vendor, who last year drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is offering free "Chhole Bhature" to the people taking the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine amid a slow uptake of the third shot. Rana runs a food stall and sells 'Chhole Bhature' on a cycle. Rana, who says he has taken the precaution dose, is concerned over not many people coming forward for the booster dose.
-
PM Modi made a mention of this Bengaluru start-up on Mann Ki Baat
In his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned about a Bengaluru start-up. The Bengaluru-based toy company makes sustainable and eco-friendly toys for their customers. During his latest address to the nation, PM Modi made a special mention for India's toy industry for competing with global toy giants. The prime minister also sent his accolades to all Indian toy startups for bringing world class toys to the customers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics