Satyendar Jain deserves Padma Vibhushan: Delhi CM after Smriti Irani’s charges

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday countered Union minister Smriti Irani's allegations against his minister Satyendar Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on Monday. Jain will be in the ED's custody till June 9.

Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posted a video where Kejriwal said, “I have always said he (Satyendar Jain) is a patriot. He is being charged wrongly. If the ED wants to investigate, it can. He will come out clean.”

Kejriwal pointed out that Jain is the person of whom the country should be proud.

“Satyendar Jain gave mohalla clinics to Delhi, which were seen by people from all over the world. He should be given the Padma Vibhushan. The CBI and Income Tax department already probed Jain and found that he is clean. Let the ED investigate too,” the Delhi chief minister added.

Apart from Kejriwal, AAP leader Sanjay Singh also slammed Irani over her allegations against Jain.

“Today, the BJP brought forward its Union minister to divert the country's attention towards a fake, false case. I want to ask why the ED, who was sleeping for the last eight years, arrested the AAP's Himachal Pradesh assembly elections in-charge Satyendar Jain before the polls," Singh, the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, said during a press conference.

Singh added that why didn't the ED feel the need to arrest Jain when he had appeared before it seven times in the last eight years.

Earlier on Wednesday, Irani had targeted Kejriwal for giving a clean chit to Jain.

At a press conference, Irani asked Kejriwal if he could refuse that Jain had given ₹16.39 crore to four shell companies through his family members, through 56 shell companies, with the help of hawala operators and committed money laundering between 2010 and 16.

In a series of questions, Irani asked whether it was true Jain was the owner of the four shell companies and controlled them through shareholding with his wife.

The Union minister also asked whether it was true that the principal commissioner of the income tax department said Jain is the rightful owner of ₹16.39 crore of black money.