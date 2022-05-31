Home / Cities / Delhi News / Satyendar Jain true patriot, allegations against him false: Arvind Kejriwal
delhi news

Satyendar Jain true patriot, allegations against him false: Arvind Kejriwal

“It's a false case against Satyendar Jain. We are hard-core patriots, can get beheaded but can never betray the country...I myself saw his papers, the allegations against him are false. He has been arrested in view of politics,” Kejriwal said.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI Photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI Photo)
Updated on May 31, 2022 05:28 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday described the money laundering case against Satyendar Jain as "false" and said like many other MLAs of the party,  the Delhi health minister will be acquitted too.  

“It's a false case against Satyendar Jain. We are hard-core patriots, can get beheaded but can never betray the country...I myself saw his papers, the allegations against him are false. He has been arrested in view of politics,” Kejriwal said at a press briefing.

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
arvind kejriwal satyendar jain enforcement directorate + 1 more
arvind kejriwal satyendar jain enforcement directorate
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh.

    Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post

    Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

  • Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the ED in an alleged money laundering case.&nbsp;

    Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls

    Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.

  • Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

    ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

  • (HT Photo)

    Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan

    Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.

  • Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/HT)

    One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav

    There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out