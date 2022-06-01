'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case. "Yesterday Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gave a clean chit to a corrupt person... Giving himself the title of a judge, Kejriwal acquitted Satyendar Jain in the people's court... So today I am compelled to ask some questions," she began.
Also Read| Satyendar Jain sent in custody till June 9, Kejriwal says ED’s case ‘bogus’
"My first question to Kejriwal ji is... can he refuse that Satyendar Jain had given ₹16.39 crore to four shell companies through his family members, through 56 shell companies, with the help of hawala operators and committed money laundering from 2010-16?" the minister asked.
Addressing a press conference at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi HQ, Smriti Irani also posed the following questions.
- Is it true that the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax said that Satyendar Jain himself is the rightful owner of 16.39 crore black money?
- Is it true that the division bench of the Delhi high court, in one of its orders of 2019, had confirmed that Satyendar Jain has committed money laundering?
- Is it true that Satyendar Jain is the owner of (these) shell companies (the minister read out a list of four names) - Indo Metallic Impex Pvt Ltd, Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Prayas Info Solution Pvt Ltd, Mangalyatan Projects Pvt Ltd - he controls through his shareholding with his wife?
- Is it true that through this black money Satyendar Jain took ownership of 200 bighas of land in many areas of Delhi to his advantage?
- Is it true that Satyendar Jain is the main accused in a chargesheet filed (today) under the Prevention of Corruption Act?
- Is it true tax should be imposed on the money laundered income of ₹16.39 crore... that this proposal was made by the companies of Satyendar Jain himself?
Also Read| Satyendar Jain true patriot, allegations against him false: Arvind Kejriwal
"Satyendar Jain himself admitted money laundered (amount) of ₹16.39 crore was done through hawala business... Kejriwal ji, should such a person continue to be a minister in your government even today," Smriti Irani asked.
Satyendar Jain, who holds key portfolios of health and power in the Delhi government - was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday in connection with a money laundering case. ED officials said Jain was taken into custody under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after questioning because he was evasive with his answers.
On Tuesday, Satyendar Jain was sent to the ED's custody till June 9.
