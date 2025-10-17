SAU suspends two staffers amid protests over alleged sexual assault on campus

Two staff members of South Asian University (SAU) were suspended and “relieved of their responsibilities” on Thursday, four days after students began protests demanding action over the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman on campus.

The university had informed on Wednesday that a committee had been formed to look into allegations of “victim blaming, insensitive conduct towards the survivor, evidence tampering, deliberate delay in filing the FIR, and failure to call for police assistance and an ambulance in time” against the two staff members named in a memorandum submitted by the SAU student body.

In an order issued on Thursday, the university administration said, “Consequent to the Committee’s discussion… the warden (Girls’ Hostel) stands relieved of her wardenship responsibilities with immediate effect.”

A separate order issued the same day stated that the “Assistant II (Girls’ Hostel)” had been suspended until the submission of the inquiry report.

Following the alleged assault, which took place on Sunday, SAU students had been protesting for two key demands: an explanation for the delay in ensuring a speedy police investigation and the suspension of the warden and caretaker of the women’s hostel pending an inquiry into their alleged negligence and possible role in the incident.

On Thursday, however, students continued their protest for the fourth consecutive day.

“All our demands have not been met yet. This is not an isolated incident on campus, and more changes are needed. Students are also demanding the resignation of the proctor and the dean of students (DoS). Additionally, we want student representation in the university complaints committee,” said an SAU student, requesting anonymity.

The student added that while some have been attending classes, most protesters have refused to do so until all their demands are met.