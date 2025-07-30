SC collegium recommends name of retired judicial officer as Delhi HC judge

The Supreme Court collegium on Monday recommended the name of retired judicial officer Vimal Kumar Yadav as a judge of the Delhi High Court, despite previously rejecting the same. The total strength of the Delhi High Court’s judges would become 44 against the sanctioned 60.

The three-member collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai, approved Yadav’s name in a meeting held on Monday. “The Supreme Collegium on July 28 recommended the appointment of judicial officer Vimal Kumar Yadav as a judge of the Delhi High Court,” the collegium, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, said in its resolution.

Yadav, who joined the Delhi Judicial Service in 1992 and became a member of Delhi Higher Judicial Service in 2003, demitted office as a principal district and sessions judge, Patiala House court, in January this year, after attaining the age of 60.

According to people familiar with the matter, Yadav’s name was first considered in 2023 but was returned to the Delhi High Court by the collegium. However, the government last year resubmitted his name for reconsideration, following which the Collegium approved his appointment during its meeting held on Monday.

A person aware of the development, who did not wish to be named, said that Yadav’s name was reconsidered by the collegium taking note of his exemplary performance. The person added that even though Yadav’s tenure would be short, due to his age, he is a fit addition to the higher judiciary.

Yadav has also served as additional registrar in the Supreme Court of India for two years from 2008 to 2010. He also had a stint as a CBI Judge at the Rouse Avenue court.

Recently, nine new judges had taken oath as Delhi High Court judges. Chief justice DK Upadhyay had administered oath to justices V Kameshwar Rao, Nitin Wasudeo Sambre, Vivek Chaudhary, Anil Kshetrapal, Arun Kumar Monga, and Om Prakash Shukla on July 21. Three days later, three judicial officers– Vinod Kumar, Shail Jain, and Madhu Jain were also elevated to the high court.

The recent induction has bolstered the court’s working strength and has played a significant role in the reduction of caseload of judges.