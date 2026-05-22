New Delhi, Indicating that it would in all probability give interim bail to two 2020 Delhi riot accused, the Supreme Court on Friday said it would look into Delhi Police's submission that the question of law in bail in UA cases be referred to a larger bench given contradictory views on the matter. SC indicates Delhi riot accused may get bail, says police argument on reference will be looked into

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale indicated that in all probability it would consider granting bail to the two 2020 Delhi riots

While the Delhi Police did not oppose bail to the two accused, saying they are not the main players, it told the court whether Ajmal Kasab could have been granted bail on grounds of delay in trial.

It sought reference of the question of law to a larger bench on whether prolonged incarceration and delay in trial can override the statutory restrictions on bail under anti-terror laws such as the Unlawful Activities Act, 1967 .

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for Delhi Police told the bench that trial in Kasab case , was delayed by seven years as there were a large number of witnesses.

"Does this mean, the court grants bail to Kasab. We have to look into the role of the accused in the UA case. If Hafiz Saeed is brought to India, the case will have a large number of witnesses and if the trial gets delayed, would the court grant him bail. It all depends on facts of each case. There cannot be blanket formula," Raju told the bench.

The top court, which reserved its verdict on the bail pleas told senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Abdul Khalid Saifi and advocate Mehmood Pracha for Tasleem Ahmad that most probably they will be getting the relief and the court will give the order during the day or on May 25.

"Most probably we will consider granting relief. However, we will look into the arguments made on behalf of Delhi Police for reference of the question of law to the larger bench," the bench observed.

During the arguments, Raju submitted that denial of bail to hardcore criminals under UA has been upheld by this court in a number of judgements.

He said generalisation of accused cannot be made in offences under the UA as there may be some hardcore criminals and some may be their associates, so the role ascribed to the each accused, needs consideration.

Raju said the ratio of law laid in the January 5 verdict in Gulfisha Fatima case, which denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, was correctly applied as their role was different from other accused, who were granted bail.

The ASG said Saifi and Ahmed can be granted bail as they don't fall in the category of main accused.

Raju said the recent verdict by another apex court bench in case of Syed Iftikhar Andrabi related to narco-terror, which criticised the January 5 verdict has not done categorisation and says that on ground of delay of trial, UA accused can be granted bail.

Justice Kumar said in other cases where punishment is imprisonment for life or death sentence and when delay in trial is not attributable to the accused, the court has granted bail.

Raju said the court cannot say that since there has been a delay in trial for two years, all the accused in the UA case will be granted bail.

He added that the blanket ban on bail under UA to certain categories of hardcore criminals has been upheld by this court and the ratio of law in the January 5 verdict was correctly applied.

While referring to a judgment delivered on Monday by a bench headed by Justice B V Nagarathna which emphatically held that "bail is the rule and jail is an exception" even in prosecutions under the UA, Raju submitted that the ruling may not have laid down the correct position in law.

On May 18, underlining that "bail is the rule and jail is the exception" is not merely an empty statutory slogan, the top court questioned its January 5 judgment denying bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

The top court had made the observation while granting bail to Handwara resident Syed Iftikhar Andrabi in a narco-terror case probed by the NIA.

The court had said it has "serious reservations" on the reasoning adopted by a different bench of the top court.

On January 5, a two-judge bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria refused bail to Khalid and Imam, and said they can file fresh bail applications following the examination of protected witnesses after one year.

In its order pronounced on May 18, Justice Bhuyan criticised various aspects of the January 5 judgment, including foreclosing the right of the two appellants to seek bail for a period of one year.

He said the January 5 judgment did not properly follow the verdict in the K A Najeeb case, which recognised long delay in trial as a ground for bail in cases under the UA and can override the statutory restrictions on bail under Section 43D of the Act.

The apex court had said that the often invoked phrase "bail is the rule and jail is the exception" is not an empty statutory slogan flowing from the Criminal Procedure Code .

The apex court made it clear that its judgment in the Najeeb case is a binding law that cannot be diluted, circumvented or disregarded by trial courts, high courts or even by benches of a lower strength of the top court.

The Najeeb case is a landmark Supreme Court ruling delivered in 2021 regarding bail under the UA.

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