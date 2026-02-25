SC seeks Centre’s response in plea on EV charging norm gaps

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday sought a response from the Centre on a petition highlighting alleged gaps in the 2024 guidelines governing electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, particularly the absence of clear provisions to facilitate installation of charging points within group housing societies. The court also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the secretary of the housing society and posted the matter for hearing in April.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice on a plea filed by Greater Noida resident Rachit Katyal who detailed his experience of being denied a no objection certificate (NOC) by his housing society for installing an EV charging point at his own expense.

In his petition, filed through advocate Sriram Parakatt, he said, “There are enough signs to indicate the government’s commitment to promoting EVs. Central and state governments have offered subsidies to promote purchase of EVs… But there is no proper implementation available in state governments and its respective citizen qua Guidelines for Installation and Operation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure-2024.”

Citing his own case, Katyal said that repeated emails sent to the society’s office-bearers since May 2025 seeking permission for installation of a private charging point have gone unanswered. He argued that the issue raises broader questions of public interest, as EV adoption contributes to sustainability goals such as improved air quality, reduced noise pollution, enhanced energy security and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

However, he pointed out that EV owners frequently encounter hurdles in securing permissions from resident welfare associations or housing societies, effectively undermining policy efforts aimed at encouraging electric mobility.

The petition further points that the Centre has already laid down guidelines on supply of electric energy for recharging the battery of electric vehicles in “Measures relating to Safety and Electric Supply Regulations 2023”, issued by the Union ministry of power. Despite filing a representation to the Centre, his grievance remained unaddressed forcing him to approach the top court.