The Supreme Court on Friday sought an explanation from the Noida police and ordered the preservation of CCTV footage from a police station after a woman lawyer alleged that she was illegally detained, sexually assaulted, tortured and threatened by officers while performing her professional duties. SC seeks explanation after lawyer alleges assault by Noida cops

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and NV Anjaria issued notices to the Union government, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Uttar Pradesh Police on the plea, and ordered the Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, to ensure that the CCTV footage for the relevant period at Sector 126 police station is not deleted and is kept in sealed cover.

The court said it was entertaining the petition despite its usual reluctance to invoke its writ jurisdiction under Article 32, noting the seriousness of the allegations and the claim that CCTV cameras at the police station were locked or disabled. The bench is already monitoring the installation and functioning of CCTV cameras in police stations in another matter.

“Normally we would not have entertained this case. However, considering the serious allegations made in the petition and the fact that the issue also relates to locking of CCTV cameras, and as this bench is monitoring the functioning of CCTV cameras, we are entertaining this petition,” said the court, listing the matter for hearing on January 7, 2026.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Vikas Singh described the episode as “a very gross case”, alleging that the woman advocate was “sexually mauled” after police officers locked the CCTV cameras. Singh urged the court to secure the footage, warning that evidence could otherwise be destroyed. “The complainant was forced to withdraw her complaint. This is very serious. If deliberate tampering with evidence is allowed to go unchecked, it will set a dangerous precedent,” submitted Singh, urging the court to transfer the case under Section 142 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Senior advocate Mahalakshmi Pavani, also representing the petitioner, told the court that the incident had left her client traumatised and fearful. “They seized her mobile phone and deleted all videos. There was a threat to her life. She is scared,” Pavani said, adding that the case raised broader concerns about police conduct. “If this is happening to advocates, what will happen to ordinary citizens?” she asked.

The bench, however, questioned why the petitioner had approached the Supreme Court directly instead of the Allahabad High Court. “Why didn’t you approach the high court? Convenience alone cannot be the ground to invoke Article 32,” observed the bench, cautioning that entertaining such petitions routinely would open the floodgates.

Responding, Singh said the preservation of CCTV footage was critical and required immediate intervention. “Otherwise, all the evidence will be destroyed,” he said, stressing that the case could serve as a test for enforcing accountability in police stations across the country.

According to the petition, the woman advocate was assisting her client, who had suffered serious head injuries in an alleged assault on December 3, when she went to Sector 126 police station to press for the registration of a first information report. She was wearing her advocate’s robes and carrying her identification card.

The plea alleged that police officers refused to register the FIR and sealed the police station when she attempted to call the emergency response service. It claimed that officers proceeded to assault her client and that she was illegally detained for around one-and-a-half hours the following day without an arrest memo or written grounds.

During this period, male police personnel allegedly tore her advocate’s coat, conducted a body search, threatened her with a firearm and subjected her to sexualised abuse. Her mobile phone was seized, videos were deleted, and CCTV cameras were allegedly disabled or removed, the plea said.

The petition also claimed that her client was forced to withdraw his complaint, and that she continues to face threats of counter-cases from the police.

A senior Noida police officer, requesting anonymity said, “Two people, who are known to each other, approached the Sector 126 police station following a parking dispute on December 3. The woman advocate was representing one of two. However, the next day, the two disputing sides reached a written compromise. Later, the woman advocate filed a complaint with senior officials against the police officer deployed at Sector 126. An internal investigation, based on the complaint is already underway.”

Deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Yamuna Prasad said, “We are following the Supreme Court’s directions, and further investigation is underway in this case.”

With inputs from bureau in Noida