Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

SC seeks to curb open dumping on premises to curb stray dogs’ presence

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 03:42 am IST

The circular noted that uncovered food scraps were attracting the animals, undermining hygiene and safety.

The Supreme Court administration on Tuesday instructed that all food waste within its premises be discarded only in covered bins, aiming to curb the growing presence of stray dogs inside court corridors and even lifts. The circular noted that uncovered food scraps were attracting the animals, undermining hygiene and safety.

The court had issued a similar circular in September 2024 after consultations with civic authorities. (HT Photo)
The court had issued a similar circular in September 2024 after consultations with civic authorities. (HT Photo)

“All leftover food items must be disposed of exclusively in properly covered dustbins… This measure is crucial to prevent animals from scavenging for food, thereby reducing the risk of bites and maintaining hygiene standards,” it said.

To be sure, the court had issued a similar circular in September 2024 after consultations with civic authorities.

The renewed instructions came a day after a bench of justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan ordered civic bodies in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to round up all stray dogs within eight weeks and house them in dedicated shelters. No captured animal is to be released back on the streets.

Hearing a suo motu case on the “alarming and disturbing” rise in stray dog attacks, the court also directed authorities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram to set up a helpline for dog-bite complaints, with offending animals to be picked up within four hours.

It ordered contempt proceedings against anyone obstructing the capture drive and criticised the Animal Birth Control Rules requiring sterilised dogs to be released in the same locality, calling the rule “unreasonable and absurd.”

“Whether sterilised or not, society must feel free and safe. You should not have any stray dog roaming around,” the bench said.

Authorities have been told to create shelter space for at least 5,000 dogs in the next eight weeks and, if necessary, deploy a special force to execute the removal operation.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / SC seeks to curb open dumping on premises to curb stray dogs’ presence
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On