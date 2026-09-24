SC stays Allahabad HC order directing Noida DM to pay 5 lakh

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the order of the Allahabad High Court that required Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam that directed a compensation amount of ₹5 lakh to be deducted from her salary over the detention of a student activist Akriti Chaudhary under the National Security Act (NSA) during the Noida workers’ protest in April.

With this order, the top court has even stayed the direction of the high court passing strictures against Roopam and other officials responsible for passing the detention order. (HT Archive)

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A bench of justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N Kotiswar Singh issued notice on the appeals filed by the Uttar Pradesh government and Roopam and held, “After hearing the senior counsels for the parties, this court is of the opinion that till the matter is heard on merits, the operation of the impugned judgment, particularly paras 27 to 33, shall remain stayed.”

The court allowed the student activist to respond to the petitions and posted the matter for further hearing on October 7. With this order, the top court has even stayed the direction of the high court passing strictures against Roopam and other officials responsible for passing the detention order.

Roopam along with the UP government challenged the September 2 high court judgment of quashing the detention of Chaudhary, a 25-year-old Delhi University history graduate after finding that her detention under NSA was based on a “concocted” story put together by state authorities.

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{{^usCountry}} The high court called Roopam’s conduct “worthy of derision” and appearing to indicate an attempt to “set an example” out of Chaudhary to deter others from participating in protests. It directed payment of ₹5 lakh compensation to her and ordered that the amount be recovered from the salary of the Gautam Budh Nagar DM, who passed the detention order, as well as other officers responsible right down to the SHO. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The high court called Roopam’s conduct “worthy of derision” and appearing to indicate an attempt to “set an example” out of Chaudhary to deter others from participating in protests. It directed payment of ₹5 lakh compensation to her and ordered that the amount be recovered from the salary of the Gautam Budh Nagar DM, who passed the detention order, as well as other officers responsible right down to the SHO. {{/usCountry}}

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In the SC, Roopam was represented by solicitor general Tushar Mehta, while senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the state.

Mehta told the court that the entire order was passed without issuing notice to the DM and the high court passed strictures against her even when the fact remains that she is just one among the many officers involved in the issuance of the detention order. Menta said the observations against her were uncalled for and it was open for the high court to set aside the detention order without castigating the officer.

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Rohatgi told the court that the detenue was involved in fomenting trouble in a similar workers’ unrest in Manesar and came to Gautam Budh Nagar when the agitation shifted there. He said that the arrest was on April 12 and the proposal for detention under NSA is moved by the station house officer of the local police station and is vetted by several officers in the chain of command till it reaches the DM.

Rohatgi said, “Even if the arrest is bad, what has she to do with the detention order. We are not on legality of arrest but this order must go.”

Chaudhary was represented in court by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves who justified the HC order.

The HC order had criticised the manner in which the detention order was passed and warned that continued “despotic” conduct by “errant” bureaucracy could reduce Uttar Pradesh to an Orwellian dystopia.

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The high court bench of justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdeva also directed that its displeasure with the DM and the police be recorded in their service records, making strong observations about the conduct of the district administration.

Chaudhary was arrested in connection with cases arising from the Noida workers’ protest in April 2026 and the Uttar Pradesh Police subsequently invoked the NSA against her and activist-journalist Satya Verma on May 13.

However, the high court stressed that bureaucrats must remember that their “loyalty is towards the constitution and not the political executive”. It further said that officers are servants who serve the people, who are “the masters in a democracy