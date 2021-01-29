Schools in Delhi to reopen for students of Classes 9 and 11 from Feb 5
The Delhi government on Friday allowed schools to reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 11, and colleges to restart from next month, which have been shut since March last year in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said. Sisodia said the classes will resume from February 5 with the permission of parents and for clearing doubts and holding practical classes. Authorities will have to follow all Covid-19 protocols put in place, he added.
Classes for students of 10 and 12 were allowed to resume from January 18 for pre-board preparations and practical work with strict masking and distancing guidelines in place. The Centre had allowed the reopening of schools from September 21, 2020, for the first time after the nationwide lockdown in March. States were allowed to decide whether to reopen schools according to their Covid-19 situation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools in Delhi to reopen for students of Classes 9 and 11 from Feb 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NGT slams Delhi Jal Board over Yamuna pollution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three days after R-Day violence, Delhi govt renews support to farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tense situation at protest sites, police fire tear gas shells at Singhu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi riots: Court rejects bail plea of Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Sisodia to visit Ghazipur border to review arrangements for protesters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer’s protest: After Tikait’s appeal, more people rush to Ghazipur site
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk today: Know which routes to avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s borders with Haryana, UP remain closed at multiple points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir: Heavy traffic near Akshardham, Nizamuddin
- Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway early on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration’s ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s air deteriorates further, slight improvement on horizon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: His night vigil
- Glimpsing into the work shift of Arvind Kumar — a showroom guard
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court suspends MLA Bharti’s conviction and sentencing in assault case
- The legislator then has to obtain a stay on the conviction to remain a member of the house -- a mere suspension of sentence or jail term will not suffice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8,244 health workers get Covid-19 shots in Capital
- The government also opened 25 new vaccination sites in the city. Both central and south districts saw highest increase in the number of vaccination centres with four additional sites each.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox