Schools in Delhi to reopen for students of Classes 9 and 11 from Feb 5

The Delhi government on Friday allowed schools to reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 11, and colleges to restart from next month, which have been shut since March last year in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said. Sisodia said the classes will resume from February 5 with the permission of parents and for clearing doubts and holding practical classes. Authorities will have to follow all Covid-19 protocols put in place, he added.

Classes for students of 10 and 12 were allowed to resume from January 18 for pre-board preparations and practical work with strict masking and distancing guidelines in place. The Centre had allowed the reopening of schools from September 21, 2020, for the first time after the nationwide lockdown in March. States were allowed to decide whether to reopen schools according to their Covid-19 situation.

