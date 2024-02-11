Scindia inaugurates new sports medicine centre in Delhi

Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday inaugurated the Centre for Sports Injury, a sports health and wellness centre in Safdarjung Enclave in south Delhi, and said that it was important for the country that more such centres emerged. Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia at the event on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

“It is important for our country that such centres with cutting edge technology emerge... I hope that in the days to come the centre grows. Such centres of excellence are important because many a times our sportsmen and women do not tend to injuries until they get complicated. Such diagnostic and surgery capabilities show how far India has come,” the minister said during the inauguration. The centre has been functional since January 1.

The 20-bed tertiary care orthopaedic and sports injury facility, located in the heart of south Delhi, has specialist surgeons, musculoskeletal radiologists and sports physiotherapists with international expertise and experience in the field of orthopaedic surgery and sports injury.

The first floor of the centre has outpatient consulting rooms that will offer complete assessment and management of orthopaedic conditions and sports injuries with high-quality digital x-ray rooms, procedure rooms and orthotic braces and sample collection hubs for patients.

The second floor offers dedicated sports imaging through high-tech MRI machines, which have an open magnet design that emits less noise and is a boon for patients with claustrophobia. These machines are designed to conduct standing, tilting, weight-bearing and true motion images, which makes the diagnosis of sports injuries more accurate.

Dr Pushpinder Singh Bajaj, senior orthopaedic and sports surgeon and the person behind the centre, said that the facility will provide affordable, high-quality orthopaedic care to patients, adding that patients will be able to get holistic care, from diagnosis to tests, scans, surgeries, and rehabilitation all under one roof.

“This centre is the result of work put in for several years... It has been set up to provide specialised care to our sportspersons under one roof. While the facilities are based on the latest technologies, we will make it accessible at affordable rates,” Dr Bajaj said.

The centre also has an orthopaedic and sports physiotherapy facility in the basement where non-invasive pain management and post-operative rehabilitation will be conducted. “We also have an integrated operating theatre complex, which is technologically the most advanced surgical suite system available and is also intelligently equipped with an audio-visual (AV) transmission facility,” he added.