News / Cities / Delhi News / Scooter rams into e-rickshaw in north Delhi, 50-year-old killed

Scooter rams into e-rickshaw in north Delhi, 50-year-old killed

ByHemani Bhandari
Nov 30, 2023 05:42 AM IST

A 50-year-old woman was killed after her e-rickshaw was hit by a scooter in Delhi. The scooter rider has been arrested. Police are investigating.

A 50-year-old woman was killed after the e-rickshaw she was travelling in toppled after being hit by a scooter in north Delhi’s Inderlok area on Tuesday evening, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday, adding the scooter rider was arrested.

A senior police officer aware of the case identified the deceased woman as Pushpa Devi, a resident of Ramesh Nagar and the person who rode the scooter as Mohammed Ubaid, 27, a resident of GB Road.

In the CCTV footage obtained and analysed by investigators, seen by HT, ostensibly shows the woman travelling alone in an e-rickshaw. A scooter suddenly hits the vehicle from the left after which it topples and the woman comes under it. The scooter rider also stops his vehicle.

The victim was taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. Police said that when they reached the hospital, they were told that the woman had died.

Police then contacted the e-rickshaw driver Mohammed Ibrahim, 55, a resident of Kirti Nagar. “CCTV footage from the scene of crime was obtained which helped trace the registration number of the offending vehicle. We then reached the owner Ubaid who was arrested,” the officer said.

A case under section 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and further probe is underway.

Thursday, November 30, 2023
