Tue, Nov 11, 2025
Security tightened across Delhi after deadly explosion in car near Red Fort

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Nov 11, 2025 01:50 am IST

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said that security was heightened at all its installations, including metro stations.

Security was heightened across the Capital on Monday evening after the deadly explosion took place near the Red Fort. Additional personnel have been deployed at all government buildings, metro stations, and the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

Security personnel at the spot after an explosion in a car near the Red Fort, in New Delhi on Monday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in a statement, said that security was heightened at all its installations, including metro stations. The blast had occurred not too far from Gates 1 and 4 of the Lal Qila metro station on the Violet Line, which were subsequently shut down.

“In the wake of the explosion, all installations secured by CISF including the Delhi Metro, Red Fort, government buildings and the IGI Airport have been placed on high alert. The situation is being constantly monitored and personnel are on standby,” the CISF statement mentioned.

While the Lal Qila metro station was shut immediately after the blast, metro services continued throughout the network. Some glass at gate number 4 of the metro station were shattered by the intensity of the blast, officials said.

High police presence was also visible in the markets around Chandni Chowk and Red Fort. Traders, however, said the market continues to function normally - with no plans to close shops on Tuesday either.

“So far, there is no plan to keep the market shut. Traders will open the market on Tuesday too,” said Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, adding the intensity of the blast was such that even more casualties were likely, had it occurred over the weekend.

Security was tightened in south Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market too. “We were hardly seeing any police presence these last few days. The market has such a high footfall and has already seen a blast in the past, but police presence remains lacking on regular days and we only learn lessons very late,” Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market traders’ association.

Blast near Red Fort: What we know
Meanwhile, neighbouring NCR cities are also seeing increased security presence. Noida Police has said dog squads and other investigative agencies were carrying out checks. Checks at Gautam Budh Nagar border areas are being intensified. “Besides, important places like malls, bus stands, market areas, and metro stations—in coordination with the CRPF were being checked,” an official said.

Blast near Red Fort: What we know
Ghaziabad police have also carried out checks at all border points and in areas like the Loni border, Seemapuri border, Maharajpur border, UP-Gate .

Haryana director general of police OP Singh said vehicle checking is being conducted at inter-state borders. “Checking of public transport, parking areas, hotels-dharamshalas is also being done. Special vigilance is being maintained in NCR districts,” he said.

