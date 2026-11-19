New Delhi: The 46-year-old, one of the owners of an old, dilapidated building that collapsed in Delhi’s Jwala Nagar near Shahdara on Tuesday, killing a three-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man, was arrested on Wednesday, police said. The building was constructed on 250 square yards of Indian Railway’s encroached land. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Beer Singh, is the brother of 53-year-old Surender Singh, another owner who was arrested on Tuesday. Beer had been on the run since the two-storey building, about 30 metres from the railway tracks between Vivek Vihar and Shahdara stations, collapsed around 10am on Tuesday.

The two were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s (BNS’s) sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 106 (death by negligence), and 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) at Vivek Vihar police station.

According to the FIR, seen by HT, the tenants repeatedly asked Surender and Beer to repair the building. “However, despite being informed, the co-owners did not get the roof or walls repaired, which eventually led to the building collapse,” the FIR stated.

The police inquiry also revealed that the owners had not carried out police verification of the tenants living in the building, and that one tenant was running a sweets manufacturing unit on the building’s ground floor.

“Since the tenants had been residing in the building without police verification, which is mandatory as per law, Section 223 (disobeying a lawful order) of the BNS was added to the FIR,” an officer associated with the probe said.

Seven people were trapped when the building fell, and all of them were rescued and rushed to Hedgewar Hospital. The deceased were identified as Pintu Singh, 35, and a three-year-old boy. The injured were Devansh’s mother Khushbu, 27, Singh’s physically challenged brother Vikesh Singh, 30, and other victims were Akash Singh, 25, Aman,18, and Dalip Kumar, 22. Except for Dalip, who was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital for further treatment, all were discharged on Wednesday.

Vikesh said he had been working at the manufacturing unit with his brother Pintu and other workers — Akash, Aman and Dalip — when the roof collapsed. Khushbu and her son were on the first floor.

“I am physically challenged and cannot move without my wheelchair. I suffered a head injury and fell unconscious. All I remember is that the roof collapsed and fell on us. I don’t know who rescued me and admitted me to the hospital. I regained consciousness. My cousin informed me about the death,” said Vikesh outside Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital mortuary, while waiting for the body after autopsy.

According to Vikesh and Aman, they had told their employer, Sonu, about the building’s poor condition and cracks in the structure that vibrated whenever a train passed on the nearby tracks.

Devansh’s father, Kanhaiya Paswan, also alleged that the owners never cared to repair the building. “We had been living in the building for nearly 40 years. The owners were only interested in collecting rent money. We had to bear all the expenses for minor repairs and whitewash. I lost my son because of their negligence. All I need is justice and strict action against them,” said Kanhaiya.

Kanhaiya was at the GTB Hospital with his 8-year-old daughter, who had suffered fractures after she fell from the same building’s roof while playing with other children on Diwali.

The building was constructed on 250 square yards of Indian Railway’s encroached land.