Shops and businesses in Delhi can remain open after 8 pm from Monday

Covid-19 regulations that required shops and businesses in Delhi to close by 8 pm every day would not apply from Monday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

After a review meeting on Saturday, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi: "Till now, because of Covid-19, shops and enterprises in Delhi's markets were allowed to open till 8 pm. In the light of a decline in cases, the timing restriction will be removed from Monday. Markets can now follow their usual working hours."

Delhi on Saturday recorded 19 Covid-19 cases and a positivity rate of 0.03%. The city recorded an average of 25,000 cases daily in late April when the Covid-19 surge was at its peak and a positivity rate that exceeded 35%.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority imposed a full lockdown in the capital on April 19. As cases started declining, the government began to implement a phased relaxation process from May 31. Markets were allowed to open all days a week from June 14 but with restricted working hours.

Over the last one week, officials in the Chief Minister's Office said, Kejriwal held several meetings with trader groups regarding Covid-19 protocols and stressed strict compliance.

Brijesh Goyal, chairman of Chamber of Trader and Industry, said: "We welcome the move. The weather is hot and humid now. A large number of customers prefer visiting the markets in the evening and late evening hours. Also, the festive season is ahead. So, the time-related restriction was causing losses to traders, who have already been severely affected because of the pandemic. They were in favour of the restriction to be removed and assured full compliance to masking, distancing, and other Covid-19 guidelines."

Lalit Kant, a former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases department at the Indian Council of Medical Research, said: "Going for phased relaxation is a good strategy on part of the government. But they shall have to ensure that the markets are not crowded. Crowds and lack of social distancing can lead to an uptick in cases. But, more than anything, people have to act responsibly in public spaces."

Currently, schools, colleges, and education institutes are closed in Delhi, except for special classes for students of Class 10 and 12. There is prohibition on political, cultural, religious, academic, and other gatherings. The maximum number of guests at weddings and funerals is also restricted.