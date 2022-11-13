Show some kindness, say good samaritans as they prep for winter

As the days get shorter and nights turn chilly, it’s a stark reminder for Delhiites that it’s the onset of winter. Some Good Samaritans in Delhi-NCR have taken to spread warmth, and on World Kindness Day (today), they share their plans to ease the biting cold for the needy.

Someone’s waste cloth is a blanket for someone else

“We primarily repurpose old clothes, but also help the underprivileged with the resources we have,” says Sajan Veerr Abrol, from Clothes Box Foundation, Gurugram, adding, “We have majorly two activities that are carried out — one is distribution of clothes and the other is repurposing through sustainability, and women empowerment.”

Earlier, the team would buy blankets from Chandni Chowk, in a set budget. “Then we thought since we’re collecting garments, and many times we receive about 40% of waste garments (which could be torn, soiled or too large), so why not convert them into blankets by employing women,” shares Abrol. The team at this NGO has also been making beds for strays. “We use jute boris and fill them with waste garments to make these beds,” says Abrol, adding, “People can always donate on our website, but we urge them to also go out and donate clothes to those in need.”

Clothes Box Foundation distributes blankets which are made using waste clothes.

‘We need new blankets every year’

“Humare yahan 18 years and above ke log rehte hain. In winters, we distribute among them caps, sweaters and blankets,” shares Kavita Mathur, from The Earth Saviours Foundation, Gurugram, which is presently housing about a thousand people. Out of these thousand, almost “500 are bedridden”, informs Mathur. Taking care of so many people comes with its own set of challenges, and Mathur shares that among these, the most pertinent is to source blankets in every few days. “We need new blankets every year. Jo log help karte hain unhe lagta hai ki blankets toh saalon chalenge. But humein har do-chaar din mein aur blankets chahiye hote hain. For 500 bedridden patients, kaafi blankets use ho jate hain,” she adds.

The Earth Saviours Foundation has 500 bed-ridden patients and as a result, their blanket consumption is high.

‘Jahan hum nahin jaa sakte, baki logon ko jana chahiye’

Come autumn, and another set of souls who start spreading warmth are the volunteers at Lions Club in West Delhi District. “It’s important to distribute blankets or sweaters to help the homeless fight winter chills,” says Ankush Tyagi, from the club, sharing how everyone needs to come forward and lend a hand: “We urge ki log apne ghar ke aas paas ka har ek area cover karein taaki koi bhi choot na jaye. We are based in West Delhi, but kafi jagah hain Delhi mein jahan logon ko zarurat hai. Despite an international presence, our reach is limited, so we feel ki jahan hum nahin jaa sakte, baki logon ko jana chahiye. If people come forward to help and support, everyone will be able to fight the chilly weather this year!”

Author tweets Anu_95m

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter