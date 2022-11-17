Shraddha murder: Why Delhi Police may take Aaftab to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

The Delhi Police is likely to take Aaftab Amin Poonawala, an accused in the Mehrauli murder case, to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where he stayed with his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, to establish the sequence of events leading to her brutal murder.

A city court on Thursday allowed the Delhi Police to conduct a narco analysis test on Mehrauli killing accused Poonawalla and question him for five more days in its custody.

The Delhi Police had sought further remand of the accused saying that the cops have to visit Parvati Valley in Himachal Pradesh to dig up more evidence. The police also said that the Badarpur and the Chattarpur jungles in New Delhi are vast, and it would require time to unearth the parts of the body.

"We will talk to the owners and staffers of hotels where the couple had stayed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and also make them identify Poonawala. We will also take him to the forest area to ascertain the routes taken by him while dumping the severed body parts," a police official told news agency PTI.

Latest developments on Shraddha Walkar murder case:

> After leaving Mumbai, Walkar and Poonawala had travelled to several locations and police will visit these places with Poonawala to ascertain whether something had happened on those trips to trigger the murder.

> Police have also traced the garbage van in which Poonawala had disposed of his blood-stained clothes besides recovering an unpaid water bill of ₹300 and food bills.

> The police told PTI that they have recovered body parts from four locations in the forest area. He had used a saw to chop the body parts, which he had allegedly bought from a shop on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon road. The police will also take him to that shop so that the shopkeeper can identify him.

> There are also reports that the accused had charred his live-in partner's face to hide her identity.

> The police have also got the information that in the rent agreement which was made, Poonawala had put Shraddha's name first and his own name at the last.

> The police also found that post May 22, ₹54,000 was transferred from Walkar's bank account to Poonawala and investigators are also scanning chats between the duo on social media.

