Siblings electrocuted to death in Delhi, father critical: Police

Two persons were killed while their father got critically injured trying to save them after the former were electrocuted at their home in northwest Delhi’s Begumpur late on Tuesday night, police said. The incident took place around 10pm at a house in Rajeev Nagar. (Representative file photo)

The victims, both siblings, were identified as Vivek (26), Anju (28) and their father Kalicharan (65), who got severely injured.

According to police, the incident took place around 10pm at a house in Rajeev Nagar, where an iron grill laced with live wires caused the electrocution.

A police control room (PCR) call by a neighbour was received around 10:56pm asking to cut the power supply and by the time police reached, the neighbours had taken the injured to a nearby hospital.

According to investigations, the house had exposed wiring, including electric cables wrapped around the staircase grill, which proved fatal.

“Vivek, a welding labourer, touched the iron gate of the bathroom and was electrocuted. His father, Kalicharan rushed to help but was also electrocuted. Vivek’s sister Anju, recently married, tried to intervene and died,” said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan.

While Anju and Vivek were declared brought dead at the hospital, Kalicharan remains in critical condition.

The bodies of the deceased were later shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. Police said further probe is underway.