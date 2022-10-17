Sisodia draws LG’s attention on deteriorating law & order in Delhi

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday wrote to lieutenant governor VK Saxena drawing his attention to the “sustained deterioration” in law-and-order situation in the national capital, citing the murder of a man in “Baljeet Nagar” of central Delhi on Saturday.

The letter was sent hours after Sisodia was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appear before the agency for questioning in the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy.

The police on Sunday said the murder took place in Ranjit Nagar area after two groups of friends clashed on late Wednesday evening. The deceased, Nitesh, succumbed to his injuries late Saturday night at the hospital.

Sisodia said “Delhi now seems to have become the crime capital” and urged the LG to pay some attention to the problem. The Delhi Police reports to the Union home ministry throught the lieutenant governor.

“I want to draw your attention to sustained deterioration in the law and order situation in Delhi. You may be aware that two days ago in Delhi’s Baljit Nagar a youth named Nitish was lynched by goons. The goons are absconding after the murder and the police is only assuring the (victim) family of due action. It is shocking to think what the family might be currently going through,” Sisodia said.

The LG office did not comment on Sisodia’s letter. The Delhi Police also did not respond to the remarks by the deputy chief minister.

Referring to four recent incidents of murder in the letter, Sisodia said, “It seems that Delhi has become the crime capital. The criminals have no fear of law and order. Under the constitution, you are responsible for maintaining law and order in Delhi. Delhi Police directly reports to you. I request you to pay some attention to this too.”

“If you devote even some time to keeping watch on the work of the Delhi Police and improving the sustained deterioration in the law and order situation of Delhi, it will be of some help to the people of Delhi,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia cited the murder of a 25-year-old man Sunder Nagri and killing of a 17-year-old boy in Jahangirpuri, both in the first week of October; the alleged gang rape of a girl in a Delhi school on October 7, and the double murder in Bhalswa dairy on October 7.

Earlier in the day Sisodia stated in a Twitter post that he has been summoned by the CBI to its headquarters for appearance and that he will extend all cooperation to the investigating agency. “Raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, it revealed nothing. My bank locker was scanned, nothing was found. They found nothing in my village (during a search). Now they have summoned me to CBI headquarters at 11am on Monday. I will go and extend all cooperation,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

AAP has claimed that the summon is a ploy to arrest Sisodia to prevent him from campaigning for AAP in Gujarat going to polls towards the end of the year. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, however, rejected the claims saying that AAP leaders were doing melodrama over the work of an investigative agency.

