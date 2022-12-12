Sisodia hears business ideas of govt school students

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday interacted with government school students and discussed various entrepreneurial ideas floated by students as part of the ‘business blasters’ programme. The programme, which provides entrepreneurial training to students, is currently in its second year.

Sisodia interacted with students from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No.1 Mandawali, where students are working on new business ideas after doing market research.

Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said the programme was aiding students’ journey toward entrepreneurship. “Through Business Blasters, the journey of our students from job seekers to job creators has begun. Their business ideas will be transformed into multinational companies in the future. Such a job-creator mindset will make India number 1 in the future. Business Blasters has completely changed the definition of career for the students in Delhi government schools now,” said Sisodia.

Some of the ideas shared by students were in advertising, customised dressmaking, home decor, catering and artificial jewelry.