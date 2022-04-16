Situation in Jahangirpuri under control, don't believe in rumours: Delhi top cop

The Delhi Police on Saturday said the situation in Jahangirpuri was under control and assured strict action against rioters, this after violence erupted during Hanuman Jayanti procession in the area.“In today's incident in NW District, the situation is under control. Adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri & other sensitive areas. Senior officers have been asked to remain in field and closely supervise the law & order situation & undertake patrolling. Strict action will be taken against rioters,” Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Citizens are requested to not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media,” he added. Two police personnel were injured after clashes between two communities during the procession. Stones were pelted during the clashes. Heavy police deployment was put in place after violence.

“The situation is under control. We are trying to create a peaceful environment by holding talks with peace committees and appeal to everyone to maintain peace,” Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner, Law & Order, told ANI.Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi top cop and special commissioner Deependra Pathak, asking them to maintain law and order. According to PTI, the Delhi Police also briefed the top officials of the home ministry on the violence, which is keeping a close watch on the situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The force also apprised the top functionaries of the Union Home Ministry about the violence which took place during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The home ministry has given necessary directions to the Delhi Police and is keeping a close watch on the situation, the sources said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. Central government has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital. Appeal to people to maintain peace," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON