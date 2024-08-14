 Six firemen hurt due to LPG cylinder burst during fighting operations in Karol Bagh | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Six firemen hurt due to LPG cylinder burst during fighting operations in Karol Bagh

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 14, 2024 10:16 PM IST

Six firefighters were injured in a factory fire in Karol Bagh, New Delhi, after an LPG cylinder burst. The fire spread across four floors but was controlled.

New Delhi

Firefighters in the congested lane where the fire broke out. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
Firefighters in the congested lane where the fire broke out. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

At least six firefighters were injured while dousing a fire at a four-storey factory building in Karol Bagh on Wednesday, officials aware of the matter said, adding that while they were trying to douse the flames, an LPG cylinder stored in the building burst, causing severe burn injuries.

Officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said six firemen suffered burns on their hands, chest and legs. They are being treated and are stable.

Atul Garg, DFS chief, said they received a call about the factory fire at 1.36pm. “A total of four fire tenders were sent to the spot. It is a congested lane and the firemen had to go inside control the blazes since there was no fire exit. We were not told that there are LPG cylinders inside. Had we known, we would not have sent men inside. The building did not have a fire NOC. It was a commercial building.”

The injured firemen were identified as station officer Battilal Meena, and fire officers Deepender, Sandeep, Abhijeet, Rahul and Pradeep.

The fire spread to all four floors and was controlled by 5.45pm.

Another officer said, “The fire was in sewing machines, clothes and garments. Firemen continued working, despite others being injured, and controlled the fire before it could spread to nearby houses and shops.”

Police said they have yet to receive a complaint about the matter.

Six firemen hurt due to LPG cylinder burst during fighting operations in Karol Bagh
