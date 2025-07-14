Skin awareness camps held across India in world records attempt

The Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL) organised skin health awareness camps at multiple locations across the country, including 28 camps in Delhi, on Sunday as part of an International Book of Records attempt for the largest number of free Skin Health Camps and Public Awareness Programmes conducted on a single day. The health camp at a school in Jangpura, New Delhi on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The camps were part of IADVL’s campaign themed “No Health Without Skin Health,” which aimed to raise awareness about the importance of skin health in achieving overall physical, mental, and social well-being, according to the president of the association, Dr Deepika Pandhi.

At the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Pushp Vihar, where one of the Delhi camps was held, children accompanied by their guardians began arriving as early as 10am to seek free consultations and advice.

Manish Kumar, 36, who brought his daughter to the camp, said, “My 14-year-old daughter has been struggling with acne issues for a while that often affect her confidence. I had tried over-the-counter skin creams. Today at the camp, after the consultation, I found out how her diet could also have a huge role, and now we are going to work on that.”

Another parent, Sona Mukherjee, 38, said, “My daughter informed me that their school was going to have a skin health camp, and I thought maybe I should come to get myself checked, and I’m glad I did. I was having skin rashes for a long time but was just avoiding going to a doctor. Now, from the camp, I’ve been asked to get a few tests done and have been prescribed some medication.”

Visitors said the camp helped them challenge misconceptions. “I used to think that vitiligo can spread by touching, but after today’s camp, that myth has been debunked for me,” Sona added.

Speaking at the Pushp Vihar camp, Dr Pandhi said that a lot of their patients were young people. “The aim was to educate them that topical steroid creams are prescription medicines not cosmetic or fairness products and their misuse can cause serious side effects. These include skin thinning, stretch marks, acne, pigment changes, delayed wound healing, and worsening of fungal infections like ringworm, which has reached epidemic proportions largely due to steroid misuse.”

She also stressed that the foundation of healthy skin lies in balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and proper skincare, and urged the public to avoid self-medication and unregulated cosmetic practices.

The camps across Delhi were held at schools, old-age homes, medical colleges, schools for the visually impaired, and orphanages. More than 35 dermatologists from IADVL Delhi State Branch participated, offering free consultations, the association said.

The campaign also sought to highlight that HIV/AIDS is a manageable chronic illness. With adherence to antiretroviral therapy, nutritious diets, and medical supervision, people with HIV can lead long, healthy, and productive lives. “AIDS is not a death sentence; it is a chronic manageable disease,” Dr Pandhi added.