Slapped, molested, abused in Hauz Khas, woman says; 2 held

A 37-year-old lawyer and resident of south Delhi was allegedly assaulted and molested following a road rage incident in Hauz Khas on June 7, police said on Friday, adding that the men were arrested and one of them was later released on bail.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said the police received a call regarding an incident of eve teasing at the Hauz Khas police station around 11.30pm on June 7. A police team reached the incident spot and arrested the men.

The woman alleged that she was on her home and had reached the Hauz Khas traffic signal in her office cab when the incident took place. “The car ahead of my cab had two people in it and when the signal turned green, they didn’t move. The driver of my cab honked a few times but even then the car didn’t move forward. That’s when the driver got out of the car and went to speak to them but they started abusing the driver,” she said.

According to the woman, she got out of the car and tried to intervene. “One of them pushed me and slapped me and the other grabbed me from behind. In the process, my spectacles fell on the road,” she said, adding that the men appeared to be drunk.

The woman said passersby saw the incident and came to help her. “I am thankful to the people who stopped and helped me. Without those people, I don’t know what would have happened,” she said, adding that she dialled the women’s helpline number after which police reached the spot.

The victim was then taken for a medical examination and an FIR was registered on her complaint. The two accused were identified by their first names as Rahul (26) and Rohit (28), both residents of Aya Nagar.

“Based on the woman’s statement, a case was registered under IPC sections 354, 506, 506, 323, 34,” Jaiker said.

As per a doctor’s opinion, no external injury was found on the complainant. The victim’s statement has been recorded before the magistrate, police said.