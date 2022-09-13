Slight drop in mercury as parts of Delhi see rain
Delhi is expected to see more rain activity over the next 48 hours, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light showers on Wednesday, and light to moderate rainfall on Thursday
Parts of the Capital recorded rain in the early hours of Tuesday and winds of around 20-30 km/hr recorded through the day, leading to a drop in the maximum temperature at 35.4 degrees Celsius. This was 1.9°C lower than the maximum temperature recorded on Monday, but was still two notches above normal for this time of the season.
Met officials say the increase in rain activity is down to a depression which formed over Odisha and is now moving towards central India. “This is bringing moisture-laden easterly winds towards Delhi and we can expect spells of rain for Delhi from September 14 until 16. During this period, peak rain activity is expected on September 15,” said IMD scientist RK Jenamani.
The city on Tuesday also recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8°C – 3.6 degrees lower than Monday’s minimum. Forecasts show mercury is expected to drop further on Wednesday, owing to both light rain and gusty winds of 30-40 km/hr.
“These winds are on account of the strong easterly winds that are blowing now due to this depression. The maximum on Wednesday will be around 34 degrees, while the minimum will be around the 25-degree mark,” said a met official.
The spell of rain on Tuesday primarily occurred between midnight and 5.30 am, with Safdarjung, which is the base weather station for Delhi, recording 9.4mm of rainfall till 8.30 am. In the same time period, the Palam weather station received 6.0mm of rainfall, while Jafarpur received 11.0mm.
In terms of air quality, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) showed an improvement on Tuesday but remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category. Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 72 (satisfactory) as per Central Pollution Control Board’s daily national bulletin, released at 4 pm each day. The AQI was 84 (satisfactory) on Monday.
Six dupe Pune bank, obtain ₹22.78 lakh gold loan
The Pune police have booked six persons, including a gold valuer, for duping a bank of ₹22.78 lakh by submitting fake gold as collateral for five gold loans. The loans were sanctioned between November 2020 and November 2021 with confirmation from the valuer, according to the police. “We have not arrested anyone in the case registered on Monday and are investigating the complaint,” said sub-inspector N Savale of Kothrud police station.
Ghaziabad doctor gets threat call from US, cops file case
A 57-year-old ayurvedic doctor in Ghaziabad has allegedly received threat calls from a mobile phone number which is stated to have originated from the United States and the unidentified caller warned him not to support Hindu outfits or else he will be beheaded. Police said that they have registered an FIR against the unidentified caller at Sihani Gate police station. The doctor, identified as Arvind Vats, operates a charitable hospital at Lohiya Nagar in Ghaziabad.
MCG issues public advisory cautioning residents that unsafe cleaning of septic tanks, sewer lines can lead to imprisonment
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Tuesday warned concerned that “unsafe cleaning of septic tanks and sewer lines will lead to imprisonment of at least two years or ₹2 lakh fine, or both”, reads an official public advisory issued by the civic body. MCG officials privy to the matter said that the advisory was issued after two of its workers died of asphyxiation in a sewage well in Rohtak on Saturday.
Seven, including revenue employees, booked for selling HUDA land
Police have booked two revenue department officials and a property dealer, along with four of his associates for allegedly selling a 1089 sq ft Haryana Urban Development Authority plot in Carterpuri by getting it registered with forged documents, officials said on Tuesday. The property dealer then registered the plot in Dimpi Kumari name for ₹77 lakh on August 25, 2021.
Riverfront, development of STPs part of Ghaziabad’s plan for revival of river Hindon
Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad district will prepare a proposal for the revival and rejuvenation of river Hindon as part of a combined workplan to be submitted by the Saharanpur and Meerut divisions to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's office. District officials said that their measures will be part of the plan being prepared by the Meerut division. It has two tributaries, Krishni and Kali, which also face huge pollution issues.
