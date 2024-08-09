 Smart card, cash era over as Delhi Metro set to introduce virtual card for phone | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Smart card, cash era over as Delhi Metro set to introduce virtual card for phone

ByJasjeev Gandhiok, New Delhi
Aug 09, 2024 10:42 PM IST

The virtual smart wallet or card will allow commuters to make multiple journeys through the same QR code generated on the app

Soon, people will be able to travel on the Delhi Metro without needing cash or even a physical smart card. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will introduce a virtual smart card system on its cellphone application, Momentum 2.0, within a few weeks, and commuters will be able to recharge their smart wallet on the app ahead of their journeys.

DMRC said a recharge to the digital wallet does not require the customer to visit a Customer Care Centre or Automatic Vending Machine.
DMRC said a recharge to the digital wallet does not require the customer to visit a Customer Care Centre or Automatic Vending Machine. (HT Archive)

At present, QR-code-based tickets are generated on the app, but they are valid only for a single journey. The virtual smart wallet, or card, will allow commuters to make multiple journeys through the same QR code generated on the app, officials said.

The feature is in trial mode at present and could be introduced by the end of August or early September, a DMRC spokesperson said. “We are working on the implementation of a ‘store value QR code’ system to provide a seamless ticketing experience to passengers. Through this feature, a passenger only needs to top up the QR wallet on the mobile app as required, without having to purchase new physical or virtual QR on each travel journey. It will also remove any need for carrying physical entity as pass or ticket for travel,” said the spokesperson.

The commuter will be able to use the same QR code generated on the app to make multiple journeys, with the balance automatically deducted from the smart wallet of the app. There will be multiple payment methods to top up the wallet, too.

DMRC said a recharge option or wallet system makes travelling easier, as one does not have to keep purchasing QR tickets – both physical paper tickets or virtual ones for every journey, and it also enables cashless travel.

“This is an eco-friendly and economical alternative to the existing smart cards. So, a commuter need not carry any card and can travel cashlessly. One simply needs to recharge their wallet via the app,” said the spokesperson.

DMRC said a recharge to the digital wallet does not require the customer to visit a Customer Care Centre or Automatic Vending Machine. “As the Stored QR code is hosted at the back-end, even in case of mobile theft or damage to the mobile, the user’s balance will remain intact. The user can simply use their digital card once again by logging in through another mobile,” the spokesperson added.

News / Cities / Delhi / Smart card, cash era over as Delhi Metro set to introduce virtual card for phone
