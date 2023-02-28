‘…so that work is not affected’: AAP explains why Sisodia, Jain resigned

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 28, 2023 08:42 PM IST

The resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain leaves only four ministers in chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet.

Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned as ministers so as not to affect any ongoing work of the Delhi government, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Tuesday, shortly after the two jailed leaders resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

Delhi's former deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (ANI)

“Delhi has a small cabinet. The CM has six ministers in his cabinet, and, as we all know, most of the crucial portfolios were with Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain,” said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj in a press conference.

