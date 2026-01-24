South Delhi road repairs underway in run-up to AI summit

New Delhi The AI Impact Summit is scheduled for February 19-20 at Bharat Mandapam. (Representative photo/Reuters)

The Delhi government has started repairing south Delhi roads, especially those falling along routes and venues that will be accessed by delegates attending the AI Impact Summit on February 19-20 at Bharat Mandapam. Officials said targeted infrastructure upgrades are planned around the Hyatt Regency hotel near Bhikaji Cama Place, where foreign delegates are expected to stay.

Currently, the Public Works Department (PWD) is repairing footpaths, drains and central verges along the Ring Road, from Safdarjung Hospital to Hyatt Regency. The work involves dismantling damaged sections, rebuilding with cement, laying fresh kerbstones and fixing broken surfaces.

“Boulders are being installed to prevent vehicular encroachment of pedestrian paths in this high-traffic zone, which includes government offices, a regional passport centre, restaurants and commercial establishments. Similar repairs are also going on, targeting potholes, missing signage, damaged grilles and dark spots, to enhance safety and accessibility,” a PWD official said.

A part of the makeover is the installation of lion statues, made of marble and symbolising the “Make in India” campaign, and sandstone fountains around Bhikaji Cama Place.

The area, known for heavy pedestrian movement due to nearby hospitals, shopping complexes and eateries, sees frequent encroachments and parking issues on footpaths.

A control room at PWD headquarters will coordinate the works that will be overseen by a nodal officer. Civic agencies are addressing waterlogging-prone roads near Bhikaji Cama Place, where water pipeline issues have contributed to cracks from heavy vehicles in the past.

The AI Impact Summit preparations draw from G20 Summit standards, with PWD assigned key stretches linking to Bharat Mandapam, IGI Airport, Hyderabad House, Vigyan Bhawan, Ambedkar Bhawan and five-star hotels, officials said.

The summit, hosted by the ministry of electronics and information technology under the IndiaAI Mission, is expected to bring together policymakers, researchers, industry leaders and global partners at Bharat Mandapam. The ministry has said that it will be the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South. Building on the momentum of leading international forums, such as the UK AI Safety Summit, the AI Seoul Summit, the France AI Action Summit, and the Global AI Summit on Africa, this high-level event marks a critical inflexion point, the ministry has said.