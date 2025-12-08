Souvenirs of a landmark

This is not merely a bunch of glued up printed pages, but a precious memento of Delhi’s illustrious art world. Sadly, the institution that published this slim book is left with only a single copy. The rare object will be a part of the forthcoming exhibition “Triveni Kala Sangam turns 75: Sundari Shridharani and the Making of a Cultural Landmark,” from February 27 to March 15. The book was presented to select invitees in 1963, marking the inaugural of Triveni Kala Sangram’s then new building. (Mayank Austen Soofi)

The book was presented to select invitees in 1963, marking the inaugural of Triveni Kala Sangram’s then new building. The capital’s pioneering art institution is in fact clocking its diamond jubilee this year. While the centre was set up way back in 1950 in Connaught Place by artist Sundari K. Shridharani, the Triveni as we know it today came up after it moved to the aforementioned building on Tansen Road. Ah, the building! It is a work of art. A dreamy fusion of poetry and practicality. Light entwines into shadows, vines scatter about the walls, interiors blend with exteriors, and everything suspended in an archipelago of big and small gardens. The building was the first Delhi creation of America-born architect Joseph Stein, who went on to create many more Delhi landmarks, which together form the golden era of city’s contemporary architecture.

Titled “Triveni Kala Sangam Souvenir Programme,” the book is essentially a compilation of events that were planned to celebrate the building’s inaugural day on March 3 (as well as for the day after). A list of eight dancers for an evening performance of Bharat Natyam includes the name of somebody called Hema Malini, who that same year made her debut as a film actor. While the “exhibiting artists” list includes a 38-year-old painter named Satish Gujaral. The notice for the sitar recital was more starry, featuring the immortal Ravi Shankar (years earlier, Triveni’s founder had learned dancing from Ravi Shankar’s legendary brother Uday Shankar).

It has to be said that many other artists who also went on to become icons of modern Indian art do not find a mention in the souvenir book. They too eventually became a part of Triveni’s story. M.F. Husain was a regular at the centre’s homey canteen. So was Vasudeo S. Gaitonde and Zarina Hashmi. Indeed, scores of old photos depicting various artists’ relationship with the centre will be a part of the aforementioned exhibition.

One Sunday in 1952, when Triveni still functioned from a two-room place opposite Shankar Market in Connaught Place, Hindustan Times published a long photo-heavy story on the nascent institution. The yellowing page has been carefully preserved in the centre’s archives, and was privileged with a frame just last week in preparation for the exhibition—see photo.