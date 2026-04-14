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Speaker seeks probe after fresh bomb threats to Delhi Assembly

Delhi Assembly Speaker Gupta urged police to trace bomb threat emails and enhance security after multiple threats aimed at the Assembly's functioning.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 04:16 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia, New Delhi
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Delhi assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to Police Commissioner Satish Golcha after a fresh set of bomb threat emails were sent to the Assembly, seeking urgent action to trace their source and strengthen security.

The Assembly received two such emails on Monday, nearly a week after a security breach incident (Hindustan Times)

The Assembly received two such emails on Monday, nearly a week after a security breach incident. Similar threat mails were also received in February and during the Budget Session in March.

The emails threatened to “blow up the Vidhan Sabha with 15 cyanide gas-filled RDX bombs” and were sent to the official ID of the Assembly secretariat as well as Gupta’s email address. The messages, written in Hindi, carried identical content and referenced the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

The subject line of the email read: “Within three hours, we will carry out blasts in your Delhi Vidhan Sabha with 15 cyanide gas-filled RDX bombs. Only the Muslim employees should be evacuated from the premises.”

In his letter, Gupta said the repeated threats were hampering the smooth functioning of the Assembly and creating fear among staff members.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

vijender gupta vidhan sabha police commissioner
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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