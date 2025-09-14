The Delhi Police on Saturday said they have arrested a 32-year-old speech therapist for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl with speech difficulties at his private speech therapy centre in Rohini in outer Delhi last week. Speech therapist held for sexually assaulting six-year-old girl in Rohini

Police said the therapist, a resident of Mustafabad in northeast Delhi, was booked under sections 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act

A senior police officer said the alleged assault was reported on September 7.

“The alleged crime came to fore when the girl’s mother, the complainant in this case, raised suspicion after observing her daughter’s unusual behaviour on returning from her therapy class. The complainant told the police that her daughter, who has speech difficulties, had been undergoing 45-minute sessions at the centre since August 19. On September 6, when the child returned from the class, she allegedly imitated sexual activities, which alarmed the mother,” the officer said.

On being questioned, the girl allegedly named her speech therapist. Later, during counselling at a government hospital, the child alleged that the therapist had been inappropriately touching her chest and private parts.

Based on the medical examination, the mother’s statement, and video evidence provided by the family, a case was registered at Samaypur Badli police station on September 7, police said. Further investigation is on.