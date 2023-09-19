Speeding car mows down police sub-inspector in East Delhi

A 54-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector on duty was killed and the driver of a pick-up van was seriously injured after an allegedly speeding car hit them on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar on Tuesday morning.

The accident scene on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The driver of the car bearing a Delhi registration number fled the spot, leaving the damaged vehicle behind. The crash caused a traffic jam on a carriageway of the expressway and the parallel road of National Highway 24 in the same direction. Additional police personnel were deployed to regulate the flow of traffic.

Deputy police commissioner (East) Amrutha Guguloth said sub-inspector Ganga Saran was checking the pick-up van loaded with plants in grow bags while its driver Ram Gopal stood next to him when the speeding car going towards Sarai Kale Khan from Ghaziabad hit the two.

Guguloth said the two were rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where Saran succumbed to his injuries. “Gopal was referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. Forensic experts have inspected the mishap spot.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Guguloth said they registered a case of rash and negligent driving causing death and injury and that efforts were on to identify and arrest the person driving the speeding car.

Police said Saran is survived by his wife and five children.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON