Speeding car mows down transportation company workers on GT Karnal Road in Delhi

In a shocking hit-and-run incident caught on CCTV, two men standing beside a crane on the service lane of the Grand Trunk Road in Swaroop Nagar were crushed by a speeding car on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday. The driver, who fled the scene, remains unidentified. A police officer aware of the matter said that the office of the company the victims worked for was located close to the scene of the accident. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victims were identified as Pooran Singh, 45, a Nepali national, and Mukesh Kumar, 40, a resident of Nangli Puna. Both worked for a local transport company whose office is located near the accident site, investigators aware of the case said.

According to the police officer cited above, the crane had been brought in for repairs by a customer and was parked on the service lane. “Singh and Kumar, who worked across the road, were standing next to the crane and talking when the vehicle hit them,” the officer said.

CCTV footage accessed by HT shows a white Celerio speeding down the lane and plowing into the two men. The impact flung Singh against the crane and threw Kumar onto the road. Singh died on the spot, while Kumar sustained grievous injuries.

The driver of the Celerio briefly stopped but fled within seconds. Locals rushed to help the victims, but it was too late for Singh.

“We have checked footage from multiple CCTV cameras but the registration number is not clearly visible. We are checking more cameras,” the officer said.

According to police, Singh lived with a woman he called his sister in Delhi, and never visited any family in Nepal. Kumar is survived by his wife Prem Lata and three children, 13-year-old Amit, 11-year-old Soni and nine-year-old Saloni.

“My mother and I also lived with him. He was the sole breadwinner of the family. I started working as a helper about a year ago and barely make a few thousands. We were all dependent on him. We are now worried about our future,” said Kumar’s sibling Mahesh Kumar, 22.

Police said the bodies were handed over to the families after a post-mortem examination on Tuesday. Mahesh Kumar said the family will perform his brother’s last rites at Kasganj.