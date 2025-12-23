Search
Tue, Dec 23, 2025
Speeding car rams four parked vehicles in Okhla, driver injured

ByJignasa Sinha
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 04:40 am IST

The car rammed three parked cars before hitting a truck — also stationary — and coming to a halt in southeast Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Area. The 40-year-old car driver was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Center and is currently stable, police said.

New Delhi: A speeding Audi electric car on Monday lost control and rammed three parked cars before hitting a truck — also stationary — and coming to a halt in southeast Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Area. The 40-year-old car driver was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Center and is currently stable, police said.

Representative photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representative photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The crash took place around 12.41pm on Monday when an Audi Q8 E-tron was found mangled behind a truck. No other injuries have been reported.

According to police, the owner of the car has been identified as Vikas Narag, a resident of DLF Farms in Chattarpur. The vehicle was being driven by Narag’s driver, Babu Rai, who will be booked for alleged rash driving after due enquiry, police said.

DCP (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said that the car had lost control and struck three parked cars. “The momentum of the vehicle caused it to crash into the back of a stationary truck which was nearby. The Audi was severely damaged and the driver sustained injuries during the impact. No other citizens or bystanders were injured in the incident,” he said.

Further, police said no signs of drinking and driving or other foul play were found. “We suspect that there was some technical or mechanical failure in the car which caused the accident. Rai had dropped Narang to his office and was returning to Chattarpur when the accident took place…” the DCP added.

Police said the other cars were slightly damaged and their owners were contacted.

In another incident, a car hit a motorcycle on the South Avenue Road on Monday morning, injuring the 30-year-old bike rider. Police rushed to the spot and the injured was taken to RML: Hospital, where he is said to be in a stable condition.

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
AI Summary AI Summary

An Audi electric car crashed in southeast Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area, injuring its driver, Babu Rai, who is currently stable. The vehicle lost control, hitting three parked cars and a stationary truck around 12:41 PM. No other injuries were reported, and police suspect a mechanical failure, ruling out alcohol involvement. The car's owner, Vikas Narang, was not driving at the time.