SpiceJet flight ops face disruptions, passengers stranded at Delhi's IGI airport

Delhi Airport informed on Saturday morning of operational disruptions affecting some SpiceJet flights. It added that its teams were coordinating with the airline to support affected passengers.

Delhi Airport, in the post, noted that its teams were coordinating with SpiceJet. (Screenshots from video (@DelhiAirport/X))

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Airport further stated that it was working with relevant stakeholders to provide the necessary assistance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | SpiceJet passengers protest after AC failure delays Delhi-Pune flight

"We regret the inconvenience faced by passengers due to the operational disruption of some SpiceJet flights. Delhi Airport teams are actively coordinating with the airline and relevant stakeholders to support affected passengers and provide necessary assistance to help normalise the situation," the airport said.

"We thank our passengers for their patience and cooperation. For the latest flight updates, please contact the concerned airline or seek assistance from our on-ground teams," it added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | 2 Dubai-bound SpiceJet flights hit delays at Delhi airport, protests erupt SpiceJet's Dubai flights face delay; passengers protest {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | 2 Dubai-bound SpiceJet flights hit delays at Delhi airport, protests erupt SpiceJet's Dubai flights face delay; passengers protest {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Earlier this week, SpiceJet passengers protested at the Delhi airport as their flights to Dubai were rescheduled several times and faced inordinate delays since Monday, news agency PTI reported, citing a source.

Two flights SG 5111 and SG 5105 were scheduled to depart for Dubai in the morning and evening on Monday, respectively. However, the departures were rescheduled, it added.

It further reported, citing sources, that around 200 passengers protested at various places at the Delhi airport's Terminal 3 (T3), and airport officials took up the matter with the SpiceJet executives.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | ‘Unbearably hot’: SpiceJet passengers suffer for hours after AC fails on Delhi-Pune flight

AC failure delays Delhi-Pune flight

In a separate incident, earlier in August, passengers on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Pune were left distressed for several hours after the aircraft developed an air-conditioning problem, as HT reported earlier.

At the time, a SpiceJet spokesperson said in an official statement that SpiceJet flight SG 105, scheduled to travel from Delhi to Pune, encountered a last-minute technical issue on August 11, 2026.

“An alternate aircraft was arranged, and the flight subsequently operated to Pune. The air conditioning remained operational throughout,” the spokesperson had noted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(with inputs from PTI)