Staggered work timings to curb pollution in Delhi

The Delhi government on Friday stepped up arrangements to combat poor air under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) even as the air quality index went back to “very poor” from “severe” level. Delhi has been under a smog blanket. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Among measures that came into effect were bans on private constructions and a slew of vehicles, including BS-3 and BS-4 light motor vehicles, BS-3 or lower medium goods vehicles, and all interstate buses except CNG, BS-6 and electric ones.

Staggered work timings which will come into effect from Saturday, after the lieutenant governor approved a proposal for the same late Friday. While clearing the proposal, the LG said that the staggered timings should have come into effect from November 1, and faulted the state government for delay.

The LG’s order also made it clear that the approval would be in place till February 2025 and would come into effect whenever Grap Stage 3 comes into effect.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai held a review with officials from the transport department, environment department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Public Works Department and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram to discuss the curbs and action to be taken. “To ensure effective implementation of these measures, transport department has deployed 84 teams, along with 280 traffic police teams which will enforce these. Violators will face fine of ₹20,000,” Rai said.

Rai said that public transport was being boosted, with 106 shuttle buses to ply across the Capital, and 40 of them will be used to shuttle only government officials. He clarified that essential and emergency services were exempt from the ban.

Meanwhile, chief minister Atishi said that offices in Delhi will have staggered timings to reduce congestion on roads.

Atishi, in a post on X, said: “To reduce traffic congestion and associated pollution, government offices across Delhi will be following staggered timings: Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 8.30am to 5pm, Central Govt: 9am to 5.30pm and Delhi Govt: 10am to 6.30pm.”

Meanwhile, the BJP said the staggered timings were merely an eyewash and would not solve the issue of pollution in Delhi.

Experts recommended cutting down on vehicular emissions too. “A recent ICCT study revealed significant discrepancies between real-world and lab emissions from vehicles... Delhi urgently needs to transition commercial vehicles to zero-emission alternatives,” said Amit Bhatt, India managing director of International Council on Clean Transportation.