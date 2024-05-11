Star campaigners from Rajasthan make Lok Sabha poll pitches for BJP

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, which will go to polls on May 25, with the star campaigners, mostly from Rajasthan, seeking support for the party candidates on Saturday. BJP supporters during a rally for the party’s West Delhi candidate Kamaljeet Seharawat at Durga Park Ramleela Ground in New Delhi on Saturday. (HT PHOTO.)

Rajasthan minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and MoS General (retired) VK Singh were among the top leaders who took part in rallies. Rathore canvassed in west and south Delhi area, while Meghwal in west and north Delhi areas. Rajasthan deputy chief ministers Prem Chand Bairwa and Diya Kumari also campaigned in Delhi on Saturday.

Supporting the BJP’s northwest Delhi candidate, Yogendra Chandolia, Meghwal said that this election is to choose the country’s next prime minister. By voting for Chandolia, people will support Narendra Modi as the PM, he added.

“The PM is expected to keep the country’s borders safe and maintain internal security. Since Modi became the PM in 2014, we have started hitting back at those who attack us, instead of sending dossiers. Before 2014, only the USA and Israel had this status. Now, India is the third country that is known to hit back at perpetrators who attack us. We are now the fifth biggest economy in the world. We will be third in the next five years if BJP continues to be in power,” said Meghwal.

Former chief of Indian Army VK Singh underlined on how the country has seen economic development through startups and digital transactions under the Modi-led government. “India started the startup programme in 2016 when there were 415 startups in the country. Now, we are the world’s No. 3 in the number of unicorns, No. 2 in the total number of startups in the country and world’s No. 1 in the number of such entrepreneurs who start work every day. Over 60% of digital transactions of the world happen in India. This is the economic change that the Modi government has brought,” said Singh.

Rathore addressed the Yuva Morcha conference in Dwarka and said that today’s youth is expanding their business not only in the country but also abroad. “The respect that India is getting at the international level after Modi became the PM, is providing new opportunities for progress to the youth. Today’s youth is the soldier of Modi ji’s struggle for national upliftment,” said Rathore.

Addressing the Yuva Morcha conference of Naveen Shahdara district and the Scheduled Caste Morcha conference of Shahdara district, Bairwa said that the welfare schemes of the Modi government have reached the last standing person of every community in the country.

Diya Kumari along with MPs Manoj Tiwari and Kalpana Saini addressed the women’s conference of the northeastern district in Burari.

“The women of Delhi and the country are with the BJP. The empowerment rights received from the Modi government is the pride of every woman and she is the victory shield of BJP in this election,” she said.

The public gathering in the West Delhi parliamentary constituency was addressed by candidate Kamaljeet Sahrawat. At the gathering, General VK Singh said that there is a government in Delhi that is only indulged in corruption instead of working. Whatever the previous governments did, even 10% of that work has not been done by the Kejriwal government.

Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats, all of which are occupied by BJP MPs for the past two terms.