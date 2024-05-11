Visit every home during BJP’s booth victory campaign in Kashi: Sunil Bansal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Sunil Bansal has urged party workers to visit every home under booth victory campaign in Varanasi from May 15 to 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term from the constituency in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Voting on the seat will be held in the seventh and last phase on June 1. BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal addressing party workers in Varanasi on May 11. (HT photo)

“During the campaign, all party workers will visit their respective booths. All party fronts and workers have been given different responsibilities and targets,” Bansal said while addressing BJP workers at the party’s central election office here on Saturday.

He said the campaign will give further impetus to the party’s preparations to achieve the target of 370 plus at every booth. “During the campaign, booth level workers have to contact every house twice. Also, party should workers continue to hold meeting with youths at every booth,” the BJP leader added.

Apart from this, meetings with women and other voters should also be held, he said. “The list of names of polling agents at every booth has to be made by May 20. Their training workshop will be held in every division after May 25,” the BJP leader said.

Party MLC Ashwani Tyagi, former minister Dr Satish Dwivedi and BJP leader Mohit Beniwal were prominent among those present on the occasion.