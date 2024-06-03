States told to ensure hospitals adhere to fire safety norms

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday directed states to ensure that all hospitals, clinics, and institutes strictly adhere to regulatory protocols and fire safety norms issued by the Centre, noting that the recent incidents of fires reported from certain hospitals were largely due to short circuits and an overload on electric lines. Six infants were killed in the fire at the Baby Care New Born Hospital in Vivek Vihar, New Delhi, on May 25. (Arvind Yadav/HT photo)

The direction came days after the ministry on May 29 held a review meeting with states on fire safety preparedness at hospitals, at which the fire at a private hospital in east Delhi that killed six newborns was particularly highlighted.

In a statement, the ministry said that it is imperative that strict protocols be put in place.

“Recently, fire incidents have been reported in a few places. These are a result of short circuits due to sub optimal electrical maintenance and/or overload of electricity lines due to use of air-conditioners and other equipment. Given the potential risks associated with fire hazards in hospitals, it is imperative that strict protocols and measures be put in place to prevent, detect and respond to fires effectively,” the statement said.

Most parts of the country are reeling under heatwave or heatwave-like conditions, putting an extra load on electric lines. According to India Meteorological Department, there were two intense spells of humid heat over eastern and south-eastern peninsular India, over Odisha and West Bengal that expanded to Bihar, Jharkhand and south peninsular India, and also over Rajasthan. There have been at least 5-7 heatwave days over the National Capital Region, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, with maximum temperatures reaching 44 to 48 degrees in recent days.

The health ministry has been regularly reviewing fire safety preparedness with states and Union territories. During the May 29 meeting, the director general of health services and an additional secretary, health department, met with representatives of state health departments, health care organisations, and other stakeholders.

“Establishing a robust fire safety plan and conducting fire-evacuation and safety drills will not only ensure compliance with regulatory requirements but also safeguard lives and property,” the health ministry said in its directive to states.

“On several occasions, the Union health ministry communicated to all States/UTs that temperatures escalate during the present summer months and hospital fires become a more significant threat, States/UTs are advised to conduct regular preventive fire risk assessment drills to identify potentially vulnerable areas,” read the statement.

Among the preventive steps that the ministry asked states to take include ensuring strict compliance and rigorous periodic assessment of all health facilities concerning fire safety norms. The states and institutes were advised to ensure better coordination with public works departments (PWDs) and local fire departments, so that fire safety NOC (no objection certificate) may be obtained in a timely manner.

The states have been directed to ensure stricter compliance to regulatory protocols and conduct regular mock-drills on fire safety after receiving feedback of the macro-level assessments. The Centre has also shared a checklist on the prevention and maintenance of fire safety, with states asking them to get it filled by all health facilities and submit the filled document as soon as possible.

“Safety and wellbeing of patients (both outpatients and inpatients), staff, and visitors is of utmost importance in any healthcare facilities,” read the statement.