Street art breathes life into Ashram underpass

Delhi’s Ashram underpass, connecting Bhogal with New Friends Colony on Mathura Road, is finally open. But that’s not all. The stretch is a sight for sore eyes, thanks to the artworks portraying vibrant glimpses of wildlife. While the larger-than-life parrot and owl can’t be missed, take a careful look and you will spot toucan, bumblebee, sparrow and more.

Painted by a team of 15, including artist Ashish Kushwaha who headed the work, the entire stretch took “two-three months” to finish. “This project was a great experience,” says Kushwaha.

Regular commuters find it a “remarkable change” from what was once a mundane route. For instance, Upendra Shaurya, 38, a market research manager who lives in Saket, shares, “The underpass is an oasis of serenity amid the chaos of traffic. The daily humdrum of life leaves little space for art... Such tasteful transformation is more than welcome.” And Noida-based Oshin Baliyan, 26, a senior analyst, jokes that he won’t mind getting stuck in traffic here, with such a beautiful sight to pass the time.

The 410-metre-long four-lane underpass is expected to decongest the stretch between Faridabad and South Delhi and ease traffic in adjoining areas.

Another commuter, Yash Raj, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University, who got down from her auto to admire the paintings, says, “I love street art! Art shouldn’t be limited to galleries; it should be a part of our everyday lives and be accessible to all.”

