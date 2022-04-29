Street art breathes life into Ashram underpass
Delhi’s Ashram underpass, connecting Bhogal with New Friends Colony on Mathura Road, is finally open. But that’s not all. The stretch is a sight for sore eyes, thanks to the artworks portraying vibrant glimpses of wildlife. While the larger-than-life parrot and owl can’t be missed, take a careful look and you will spot toucan, bumblebee, sparrow and more.
Painted by a team of 15, including artist Ashish Kushwaha who headed the work, the entire stretch took “two-three months” to finish. “This project was a great experience,” says Kushwaha.
Regular commuters find it a “remarkable change” from what was once a mundane route. For instance, Upendra Shaurya, 38, a market research manager who lives in Saket, shares, “The underpass is an oasis of serenity amid the chaos of traffic. The daily humdrum of life leaves little space for art... Such tasteful transformation is more than welcome.” And Noida-based Oshin Baliyan, 26, a senior analyst, jokes that he won’t mind getting stuck in traffic here, with such a beautiful sight to pass the time.
Another commuter, Yash Raj, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University, who got down from her auto to admire the paintings, says, “I love street art! Art shouldn’t be limited to galleries; it should be a part of our everyday lives and be accessible to all.”
Author tweets @AngelaPaljor
-
Army aspirant dies by suicide in Haryana’s Bhiwani district
A 23-year-old army aspirant died by suicide at a government school in a village of Bhiwani district on Thursday, police said. Also read: Heatwaves surge across India. Weather office says will get hotter in next 5 days Investigating officer Virender Singh of Mundhal check-post said the youngster hung himself from a tree at the same ground where he used to run for the past several years, practising for the army recruitment drive.
-
Three Karnataka persons among five held for killing man in Palghar
With the arrest of five persons, including three from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district claimed to have cracked the murder case of a man, whose body was recovered recently on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. During the probe, it came to light that the 52-year-old victim, Amarji Gammira Balai was murdered on April 12 as a result of some dispute, police said. The police registered a missing person's report and launched a probe.
-
Bengaluru acid attack: Victim was stalked for years, rejected marriage proposals
A 24-year-old woman has sustained serious burn injuries after her stalker allegedly threw acid on her on Thursday night. On Thursday, after the final rejection, he came prepared to teach her a lesson. According to the police, a day before the accused had warned the victim of dire consequences if she didn't adhere to his demands. Scared of the repercussions of his threat, on Thursday morning she left home for work with her father.
-
Bus conductor charred to death as three buses catch fire in Punjab’s Bathinda district
A conductor was burnt to death after three buses parked at the Bhagta Bhai Ka town of Bathinda district caught fire mysteriously late on Thursday night. Also read: Brutal heatwave sweeps India, mercury past 45-mark amid power crisis: 10 points The bus conductor, Gurdev Singh, was sleeping in one of the vehicles when the incident occurred at the bus stand, 40km from the Bathinda district headquarters. The services of forensic experts have also been requisitioned.
-
BJP identifies 4 areas in Karnataka to improve assembly seat tally
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has identified four areas where it needs to put in more effort to be able to meet its target of winning 150 of the 224 seats in the Karnataka assembly. A functionary said the party will redouble efforts in Bengaluru Rural, which has 19 assembly seats and where it did not perform well in the last election. BJP has set a target of winning 13-15 seats in the region.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics