New Delhi, Installation of low-cost air quality sensors, dust screens, wind barriers, spraying of water mist and covering of construction material and waste are among stronger dust-mitigation measures laid down by the Commission for Air Quality Management for construction and demolition projects in Delhi-NCR, officials said on Friday. Stronger dust-mitigation measures in Delhi-NCR from April 1

The statutory direction number 97 by the CAQM to strengthen dust mitigation in construction and demolition projectors and to streamline management of demolition waste in the region is set to be implemented from April 1.

The direction was first issued on February 20 after the commission noted that dust from construction and demolition remained a consistent contributor to elevated particulate matter levels in the ambient air quality across NCR.

Addressing a press conference, SD Attri, technical member of the CAQM, said despite the existing statutory guidelines and periodic inspections by state pollution control boards, there were gaps in compliance of dust mitigation norms.

"Road dust and dust from construction and demolition activities are an important source of pollution in Delhi-NCR… Dust contributes 15 per cent to pollution during the winter season, and 27 per cent during the summer season. That is why it is important to control such activities to improve the air quality in the region," he said.

"The statutory direction has six key mandates, such as municipal corporations/development authorities in the region have to establish construction and demolition water collection points, intermediate waste storage facilities, and processing facilities with at least one collection point per 5 km by 5 km grid," he added.

Another mandate is that building plan approving authorities have to obtain a declaration of estimated demolition waste for projects, involving more than or equal to 200sq m area, where demolition prior to construction or re-construction is involved.

Municipal corporations and development authorities have to ensure that the proponents of such projects deposit the demolition waste at the designated collection point or stage/processing facility and obtain a receipt for it.

Agencies responsible for issuing completion certificates/occupation certificates in the cities concerned have to verify the receipt of deposit of demolition material submitted by the project proponent, prior to the issuance of these certificates.

There must be safe transportation and disposal of the construction and demolition waste under the statutory direction.

Also, governments of the Delhi-NCR region have to establish an integrated web portal, geo-tag waste collection points and storage and processing facilities, and carry out GPS tracking of transportation of construction and demolition waste.

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