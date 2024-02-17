Temporary structure at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapses, over 8 people injured

A temporary structure at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapsed on Saturday, leaving at least eight people injured. Two others have been rescued safely so far, Delhi Police said. The incident took place near Gate Number 2 of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Stadium, where some work was underway, news agency ANI reported. A fire call has been received about the collapse of a temporary structure in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium New Delhi on Saturday.(HT Photo)

A team of Delhi Police and fire tenders arrived at the spot soon after as they received information about the incident. A video from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium showed police personnel at the spot. Those injured have been shifted to a hospital, a Delhi Police official said.

A rescue operation has been launched at the spot.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.