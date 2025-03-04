Structures restored by DDA unveiled in Sanjay Van

Two medieval structures, dating back to the 13 and 14th century, as well as an old well in south Delhi’s Sanjay Van, which were recently restored by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), were inaugurated by lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Monday. DDA said Sanjay Van is dotted with monuments that depict architecture from the 13 and 14th century. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and area MLA Gajender Singh Yadav were also present at the inaugural function.

Saxena said when he first visited Sanjay Van in May 2023, these heritage structures were overrun by dense vegetation, dirt and garbage. The structures themselves were in a decrepit condition. Subsequent directions by the LG to have these restored had DDA taking planned restoration, without disturbing the natural habitat and setting of the forest land.

Speaking at the inauguration, Saxena said, “We are making all efforts to revive and restore heritage sites and handing them over to the people of Delhi so that they become their stakeholder guardians.”

He further said that holistic development is being undertaken for the people of Delhi as part of the government’s vision to improve ease of living .

“The LG ensured that the conservation of these historic structures and restoration of these sites were initiated in a mission mode. Various decayed heritage structures have been restored to their historic glory and the site has been transformed into a remarkable green space for the public under his direct supervision,” the DDA said in a statement, adding that the area is dotted with historical structures, dating to the times of Prithviraj Chauhan and Anangpal 2 of Tomar dynasty, among others.

“The architecture is indicative of structures prevalent during the 13th and 14th century. However, remnants of Quila Rai Pithora, built around the 12th century, are also seen around this area,” the land agency said.

The well at the site was also restored and now has clean water. At one of the two heritage structures, a water cascade was installed on one side, DDA said.

The other recent conservation efforts undertaken by DDA include structures at Mehrauli Archaeological Park, restoration at St James Church and works at Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti.

Sanjay Van is part of the South Central Ridge, which is the green lungs of the city. The forest is also home to a host of both native as well as migratory avian species. , flora and fauna