Students’ group junks Delhi pollution’s link to population, tech

Scientists for Society, a platform for science enthusiasts, organised a convention at the HKS Surjeet Bhavan on Sunday over Delhi’s deteriorating air quality. Called “Climate crisis, who is responsible and what are the solutions?”, the convention saw participation from students, researchers, scientists, activists and other student organisations. The group pointed out that “geographical location, population, and technology were myths around pollution” (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Aditya (single name), from the society, pointed out that “geographical location, population, and technology are myths around pollution”.

“These are distractions from the real problems, which are industries across Delhi-NCR that operate all year without any regulations and restrictions. Vehicular emissions and construction work are other major reasons,” he said, adding that the climate crisis is a nationwide issue, whether it is the recurrent cloud bursts in the Himalayas or the cutting of large forests across the country from Aravalli to North East, Andaman, Hasdeo and Kerala.

Members from the Disha Students’ Organisation pointed out growing concerns among students regarding pollution and severe health concerns.

A member of the Naujawan Bharat Sabha highlighted the stark inequalities in AQI within Delhi. He pointed out that central Delhi areas enjoy some “green cover,” and major offices are equipped with air purifiers. In contrast, areas on Delhi’s periphery tell a different story.

“These are the locations where major industries operate, and air pollution is at its worst. Residents living there face severe hardship. They cannot afford air purifiers; in fact, families with 5-6 members cannot even afford N95 masks for everyone. These are the most ignored and isolated areas, and they are affected most severely by pollution,” the member said.

Members at the convention demanded immediate attention to the growing problem, with solutions that lasted all year round.